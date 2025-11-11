Shonen Jump Cancels Latest Series of Romantic Killer’s Creator

Romantic Killer’s creator, Wataru Momose, returned with a new manga series in January this year on Shueisha’s digital platform, Shonen Jump+. Momose has had three serialized series until now, and all of them failed to reach over 40 chapters despite having potential and a unique premise. The Shonen demographic is easily the most popular in the medium and offers several series with a broad range of genres. However, this also means that the competition is even tougher, with the manga industry growing rapidly across the globe. Shueisha often cancels series after about a year or so if they fail to attract a wide audience. Even if these manga are serialized on major platforms or in magazines, the volume sales are the most crucial factor in determining whether or not a series should continue serialization.

Of course, Shonen Jump+ has already discontinued or ended more than 40 series this year, and the wave of cancellations has just hit My Marriage to Saneka, which will release its final Chapter 25 on November 25th, 2025. The information comes from @WSJ_manga on X, a reliable source of information regarding Shonen Jump series. This heartwarming story is praised for its gorgeous art and lovable characters, but it still didn’t make the cut somehow. The series has considerably good reviews, which is why the news about the cancellation hit the readers hard, with many expressing their disappointment over Shueisha’s decision.

What Is the Plot of My Marriage to Saneka?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The story follows Tatsuhiko Shimazaki, a boy whose late maternal grandfather, with whom he was estranged, left him his house before passing away. Although initially uninterested, he decides to check out the place after his aunt persuades him to do so. Since Tatsuhiko already lives in a nice apartment, he plans to spend one night at the house, but doesn’t expect to find a tanuki there who was worshipping his late grandfather as an idol. Not only that, but the tanuki soon transforms into a girl and reveals that she’s a bona fide goddess and the guardian deity of the house named Saneka.

She lived in the house with Tatsuhiko’s grandfather for several years and is now watching over it alone after his death. Although initially hostile toward Tatsuhiko, who has been indifferent toward his grandfather and the house he cherished, Saneka soon realizes there’s more to him than that. They spend hours listening to Saneka’s story of the past and how much the man cared for his grandson, making Tatsuhiko regret never trying to get close to him.

He decides to spend some more time there, but unfortunately, on the second night, he eats a mochi, not knowing he will end up getting married to Saneka, since it’s an ancient custom. Much to his confusion, all the nearby gods come to congratulate the newlyweds, and Tatsuhiko soon discovers he can’t travel far without Saneka. As the two try to adjust to their new lives, Tatsuhiko learns more about the supernatural world.

