Shonen Jump Has Disappointing News for Fans With New Delay

Shonen Jump+ has unfortunately lost one of its most popular series for a few months, and fans will have to witness yet another long hiatus from the popular series soon after it returned. RuriDragon is one of the most popular recent series and one of the manga that is still eagerly read by followers and subscribers of Shonen Jump after the ending of its most popular series, but unfortunately, the series has suffered long hiatuses over the years, and this is just the latest one.

It has been confirmed by the official X (formerly Twitter) account of RuriDragon that the manga written and illustrated by Masaoki Shindo will be going on hiatus until July 2025, as announced on this week’s Table of Contents for the 25th issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine’s digital version. Manga Plus, Shueisha’s international manga reading platform, confirmed this as well, as the RuriDragon homepage reveals that the next chapter will be announced when the release date is decided upon.

Shonen Jump Fans Are Understandably Concerned by Latest Hiatus

The reason for the hiatus is not known, and while it might be another case of the author’s health deteriorating, it could be anything, given there is no reason not to disclose such information, as they did the last time. The series has been progressing very well, both story-wise and in terms of consistency, and there has not been a break for a while now. It seems like the one-and-a-half-year hiatus the series went into in 2022 has paid off, as Masaoki Shindo’s health has improved, and this is reflected in the manga. Furthermore, the transfer from Weekly Shonen Jump to Shonen Jump+ also seems to be working, as the stressful and harsh work conditions in the main magazine were too much for the mangaka in the beginning, especially given how popular the manga was when it started serializing.

Ruri Aoki, a first-year high school student, wakes up to find horns growing on her head. Her mother, Umi, reveals that Ruri’s father is a dragon, making her part dragon. Despite her shock, Ruri attends school but faints after accidentally breathing fire during a sneeze. Anxious and overwhelmed, she withdraws from school life. With support from her family and friends like Yuka and Kanda, she slowly returns. However, her transformation deepens—she begins emitting electricity, and her body and nature slowly shift from human to dragon, challenging her attempts at a normal life.

Ever since the manga started publication again in the digital Shonen Jump+, the series has been very consistent with publishing, and even better, the reception to the story and art has been great. While there is no doubt that the hiatus has led to the buzz around the series waning, the trade-off, being the mangaka’s health improving and the story becoming more engaging was well worth it. July is not far off, and fans can look forward to the manga’s return after the cliffhanger in the latest chapter, where Ruri acquired the new ice form.