Surprise Shonen Jump Series Seems Headed for Early Cancellation

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump is gearing up for some big changes through the Summer, and as a result it looks like one surprising series is heading towards its own early cancellation. With Shonen Jump losing many of its longest running franchises in a quick succession over the last two years, the magazine has been in a place of transition as they have been introducing all sorts of new series with the potential to become major pillars for the franchise in the future. But that also means it’s about to get very competitive as each series hopes to survive a potential cancellation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Shonen Jump prepares to introduce multiple new serializations through the rest of the Summer, it also means that there are many others that are going to be cancelled to make room for the new additions. Whether the series can reach its own satisfying end is still up in the air, but fans can usually tell when a series is trying to quickly wrap itself up. Unfortunately, that seems to be the case for Taishi Tsutsui’s Syd Craft: Love is a Mystery as it has been quickly working through what seems to be its final arc as its cancellation likely lingers overhead.

Shueisha

What’s Going On With Syd Craft?

We Never Learn: BOKUBEN series creator Taishi Tsutsui returned to the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with a brand new series, Syd Craft: Love is a Mystery, last Fall and it was a totally different kind of story than fans had seen with the creator previously. But what was the parallel between the two works (which even resulted in a fun crossover) was that its main protagonist, the super detective Syd Craft, was surrounded by a female cast that grew to love him over the course of the nearly 30 chapters released so far. But as of the latest entry, the grand finale seems to have sped forward quicker than fans might have ever expected.

Because while Syd Craft: Love is a Mystery seemed like it would be a perfect fit for episodic mystery solving week to week, there were also some character developments that seemed like they would be revealed as part of an endgame. For example, all three of the female leads all had some connection to Syd and have since revealed those connections in the recent chapters. Even going as far as declaring their love for Syd, and revealing some of the hidden secrets that had been teased for much later. It all just feels like it’s speeding towards its conclusion.

Shueisha

What Does This Mean for Shonen Jump?

Syd Craft: Love is a Mystery has yet to reveal its fate as of the time of this publication, but with Chapter 27 having the final heroine, Souffle, declaring her love for Syd after it was revealed that the two of them were actually childhood friends (and their third friend had actually hypnotized them to forget their past while acting as a villains “Zero Craft”), it just feels like the conclusion is coming up quickly. It’s been making sure to tie up these final loose ends.

With the rapid way it has been progressing over the last ten chapters or so, it seems highly likely that Syd Craft is going to be one of the manga series cancelled to make room for something new. Tsutsui is trying their best to bring their current work to a satisfying enough conclusion as a result, and that means some of these romantic developments are working through faster than the creator might have initially hoped. Or this could be a lead in to a much bigger arc, but that seems far less likely.