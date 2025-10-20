Shonen Jump Launching Three Potential New Hit Series This Fall (& Cancelling Even More)

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has revealed there are more new series going to make their debut through the rest of the month, and that means fans need to brace themselves for more series to get the axe soon. Shonen Jump has been going through a great deal of change in the last year as after losing some of their marquee franchises in quick succession, the magazine has been doing its best to find some new pillars that could carry Shueisha into the future. There have been some successes this year thus far, but there are many more that have not reached that level.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s led to eight series being cancelled within Shonen Jump this year thus far, and over ten series ending with the magazine in 2025 alone. But there are going to be more cancellations coming soon after Jun Furukawa’s Kaedegami was cancelled this week as there are three new series coming to Shonen Jump after making promising one-shot debuts in the past. That means there are two more series that will be getting cancelled before the month is over.

Shonen Jump to Launch Three New Series Through October

Shueisha

Shueisha has revealed (as spotted by @WSJ_manga on X) that there are three new series launching within the next three issues of the magazine. Beginning with “Gonron Egg” by Tanizaki Shuhei next week, followed by “Tonari no Osoegawa” by Hideaki Nabe the week after, and “JK Yuusha to Inkyo Maou” by Hatsubina Matsuri coming the week after that. These series have yet to receive officially English language titles, so they will likely be a bit different when making their debut. But it’s important to note that with these new series coming in such quick succession, there’s going to need to be some room made.

It’s hard to gauge exactly what current Shonen Jump series are in danger of facing this cancellation as Jun Furukawa’s Kaedegami seemed promising but itself was cancelled with only 17 chapters under its belt. It could be something that has only been around for a few weeks like Ping Pong Peril, Ekiden Bros, Harukaze Mound, or Otr of the Flame. Or it could even be something that has been around for less than a year like Ichi the Witch. But it really does depend on how it’s being received by fans in Japan.

Who Do Shonen Jump Series Get Cancelled?

Shueisha

That’s the unfortunate nature of Shonen Jump magazine. It’s a highly competitive environment that continues to push its creators through a harsh weekly release schedule. It means that each new chapter is that much more important to a series as they can be the make or break point for a series. Shueisha can also vary with how long the editorial department is willing to give a certain series a chance to succeed. There are many that are cancelled before even reaching 20 chapters, and there are a few that even get a full year of serialization before ultimately being cancelled.

It really does depend on whether or not fans in Japan like seeing a series in action as sales tend to factor into whether or not a series will stick around. But at the same time, that also seems to be arbitrary depending on whether or not Shueisha just wants to give a series time to make waves. It’s luck of the draw in so many different ways.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!