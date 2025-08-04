Shonen Jump Revival Anime to Return With Season 3

Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc is heading back to the ring for a third season. The latest anime adaptation of the long-running Kinnikuman franchise, created by Yudetamago, an alias for collaborators Takashi Shimada and Yoshinori Nakai, began airing on July 7, 2024. The new series was produced by Production I.G and licensed by Netflix for a worldwide release on its streaming platform. Despite a lukewarm reception on the popular anime/manga ranking site MyAnimeList, something Shimida responded to on social media, Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc proved popular enough in Japan and on Netflix to earn a second season renewal.

Both seasons ran for eleven episodes, with the second season finishing its run on March 30th, 2025. During the Kinnikuman Chōjin Festival of 2025, it was announced that Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc will get a third season. A new poster for Season 3 was shared, featuring lead protagonist Kinnikuman flexing his muscles in front of a collage of scenes from the anime. The Season 3 poster is very similar to the Season 2 announcement poster, which was later superseded by a newer poster shared in November 2024. A release window was not shared for Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Season 3 at the time of this writing.

Why Kinnikuman Is a Big Deal

Kinnikuman is one of the longest-lasting media franchises from Japan. The original iconic manga series was published in Weekly Shonen Jump from 1979 to 1987, setting off a media franchise that includes collectible toys, multiple anime adaptations, and manga spin-off titles. Yudetamago decided to continue their classic Kinnikuman manga in 2011. Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc is based on the continuation rather than the original run from the 70s and 80s.

The Kinnikuman collectible erasers were rebranded as M.U.S.C.L.E. in North America in the 80s, becoming one of the earlier pioneers of collectible figures in the West. 2002’s Ultimate Muscle was the 4Kids Entertainment translation of Kinnikuman Nisei, running for 77 episodes from 2002 to 2006. Toei Animation produced Ultimate Muscle, which remains one of the most recognizable Kinnikuman anime to fans in North America. Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc is the first full-length anime adaptation in the franchise since Ultimate Muscle ended.

Perfect Origin Arc, like most stories in the franchise, stars Prince Kinnikuman, a warrior from a different planet. The prince was ridiculed for his clumsy personality and being a useless superhuman, which are known as Chojin in the series. Nonetheless, he was able to prove himself by competing in wrestling tournaments against other superhumans across the galaxy, including some evil ones! The Perfect Origin Arc continues Prince Kinnikuman’s adventures after earning his crown as the new King of his planet and seemingly bringing peace to Earth. However, that piece was short-lived as different factions of Chojin began infighting, leading Kinnikuman to come out of retirement to stop new evil Chojin from ravaging the planet. Perfect Origin Arc focuses on the backstory for the Perfect Chojin, an elite group who have a strong adherence to justice. In spite of standing for justice, the Perfect Chojin come into conflict with Kinnikuman and his allies.

