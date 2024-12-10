Spy x Family Manga Reaches New Sales Heights in Recent Report

The Forger family has achieved a new milestone, with recent sales data revealing that the Spy x Family manga series has reached a new accomplishment. The publishers at Shueisha have shown that the Spy x Family manga series now has over 37 million copies in circulation, with 14 volumes published. The manga passed 35 million copies earlier this year, with the release of volume 13 in March. The series has been serialized biweekly on the Shōnen Jump+ app and website since 2019, meaning the series has sold over 37 million copies within five years. Shueisha handles the volume releases, while Viz Media handles the North American distribution.

The fifteenth volume of the series is scheduled to be released in Japan on March 1, 2025. Spy x Family has proven to be one of the most successful ongoing manga series in publication. The series is written and drawn by Tetsuya Endo and has moved past 100 chapters, “missions” as they are labeled in the manga. The manga has been adapted into a popular anime show. The anime has proven so successful that it led to the Spy x Family Code: White film. Crunchyroll handled the movie’s release in North America, launching the film in April 2024. The film was a hit, grossing $59 million worldwide, and received positive reviews.

Why is Spy x Family so Successful?

Spy x Family is an action-comedy story that follows the exploits of the Forger family. The patriarchy of the family, Loid Forger, is actually a spy who adopted his daughter Anya and married a woman named Yor to create the illusion of a happy family. However, in a humorous twist, it turns out his wife is a secret assassin, and his daughter can read minds.

Fans adore the manga series for its mixture of action, comedy, and romance. Yor has become a fairly popular character for cosplayers, with her long black dress and striking facial features becoming instantly iconic for manga enthusiasts. Anya has become a popular meme on the internet, with her silly face being spread across socials for how goofy it looks. The anime adaptation is produced and animated by WIT Studio and CloverWorks. WIT Studio is an acclaimed animation studio most famous for working on the first three seasons of Attack on Titan, Ranking of Kings, and the first season of Ancient Magus’ Bride. CloverWorks is most well known for its animation on Darling in the Franxx and The Promised Neverland.

People have praised the animation from WIT and CloverWorks for refining the action sequences and giving the characters a lot of personality. The anime helped increase sales for the manga, highlighting how popular the anime became at launch. Season 1 of the Spy x Family anime was 25 episodes and was released in two cours in 2022. The second season was only 12 episodes long and released in the fall of 2023. A third season was announced during the summer, yet no official release date has been revealed at the time of this writing.

