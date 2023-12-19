Shy Season 2 Announced

My Hero Academia might be the biggest superhero anime on the block, but it does have some competition. Shy, an anime series that arrived earlier this year, follows a new vigilante who isn't just struggling with fighting evil like Deku and Class 1-A, but is also battling her all-encompassing shyness. The creator of the original manga series, Bukimi Miki, shared the good news that Shy's story on the small screen is far from over as a second season is on the way.

Shy first premiered as a manga in the pages of "Weekly Shonen Champion" in 2019. To this day, Bukimi Miki is still sharing new stories in this superhero realm, meaning there will be plenty for the upcoming second season to adapt. The anime adaptation, for those who might not be familiar, has been helmed by Eight Bit Studio, who has helmed some major players in the anime world. Eight Bit has helped bring to life the likes of Blue Lock, The Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime, and The Irregular at Magic High School to name a few.

Shy Springs Back Into Action

The mangaka responsible for Shy's creation shared new art to confirm that the shy superhero would be making a return. While no release date has been confirmed, it's clear that the first season of the superhero saga was a hit. Along with a second season confirmation, the series confirmed that Doki Baragaki will be voiced by Shunichi Toki and Inori Hallelujah will be voiced by Saori Hayami.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the superhero saga of Shy, the first season can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the crime-fighting tale, "On the brink of a third World War, superheroes appeared on Earth. Gifted with powers, their appearance brings peace to the world. The heroes each selected a country in which they would reside, serve, and protect its citizens. Shy is Japan's hero, endowed with super strength. Her most daunting enemy yet? Crippling shyness. Join Shy and her super friends as she defends Earth and gains confidence!"

Have you had the chance to check out the first season of the superhero story? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Shy.