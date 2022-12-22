Slam Dunk Comeback Overshadows Avatar: Way of Water at Japan Box Office

Avatar: Way of Water is the long-awaited sequel to the box-office blockbuster 2009 that introduced movie-goers to Pandora and the alien race known as the Na'vi. While the movie is already bringing in some serious receipts thanks to its recent theatrical release, a surprise contender has managed to dethrone Jake Sully and his family in the highly anticipated movie in The First Slam Dunk in Japan. While the sports anime film has yet to reveal a North American release date, we aren't sure that the basketball movie will do the same in the West.

Slam Dunk first arrived as a manga in 1990, bringing its original run to an end in 1996 from creator Takehiko Inoue, receiving an anime adaptation and anime movies that helped depict the story of Hanamichi Sakuragi and his team. It's been quite some time since the series returned to the anime world and it seems as though, with it taking over the box office charts in Japan, there are plenty of anime fans that have been waiting for the series to return.

Avatar: Slam Dunk

What's even more surprising about this fact is that The First Slam Dunk actually hit theaters early this December, meaning that it has retained the top spot despite Way of Water's arrival in Japan. At present, The First Slam Dunk has brought in over $30 million USD in Japan alone, showing that the market for sports anime remains particularly strong in the East.

If you haven't had the opportunity to see footage from The First Slam Dunk, you can watch the trailer for the basketball movie below:

If you haven't had the opportunity to hit the court with Slam Dunk, Crunchyroll has the original anime adaptation on its streaming service and has the following official description for the basketball anime:

"Hanamichi Sakuragi, an entering freshman at Shohoku High, holds a record for being rejected by 50 girls during middle school. Ever since the last girl turned him down for a guy on the basketball team, Sakuragi's been traumatized by the sport."

Do you think that Slam Dunk's latest movie will remain at the top spot for Japan's box office for the remainder of 2022? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of sports anime.

Via Sora News 24