Slam Dunk Creator Signs Up for Special Dragon Ball Tribute

Dragon Ball may be on a hiatus these days, but the manga is still keeping busy. While we wait for Dragon Ball Super to return, all eyes are on the manga's ongoing Super Gallery project. In honor of the manga's 40th anniversary, Shueisha has been posted tributes to Dragon Ball since 2021, and it seems the project's next piece is coming from a true legend.

After all, Slam Dunk has been called to the court. Artist Takehiko Inoue has been drafted by the Dragon Ball Super Gallery, so fans will get to see their take on Son Goku soon enough.

Of course, fans are eager to see how this tribute to Dragon Ball goes. Takehiko is one of manga's most revered artists given the success of Slam Dunk. The creator is also in great company as the Super Gallery project has catered to dozens of artists. So if you want to read up on the artists who've previously partnered on this Dragon Ball campaign, you can find the list below:

Masashi Kishimoto



Tite Kubo



Osamu Akimoto



Ryuhei Tamura



Tatsuki Fujimoto



Koyoharu Gotogue



Shinohara Kenta



Tatsuya Endo



Hiroshi Shibashi



Mitsotoshi Shimabukuro



Yusei Matsui



Hirohiko Araki



Kyosuke Usuta



Koji Inada



Mikio Ikemoto



Tadatoshi Fujimaki



Akira Amano



Kentaro Yabuki



Hideaki Sorachi



Posuka Demizu



Boichi



Shun Saeki



Yuki Tabata



Kazue Kato



Yasuhisa Hará



Shuichi Aso



Katsura Hoshino



Gege Akutami



Sui Ishida



Yusuke Murata



Yoshifumi Tozuka



Takeshi Obama



Naho Oishi



Hiroyuki Asada



Toyotaro



What do you think about this next Dragon Ball tribute? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!