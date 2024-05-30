Slam Dunk Creator Signs Up for Special Dragon Ball Tribute
Takehiko Inoue, the creator of Slam Dunk, is about to pen a tribute to Dragon Ball.
Dragon Ball may be on a hiatus these days, but the manga is still keeping busy. While we wait for Dragon Ball Super to return, all eyes are on the manga's ongoing Super Gallery project. In honor of the manga's 40th anniversary, Shueisha has been posted tributes to Dragon Ball since 2021, and it seems the project's next piece is coming from a true legend.
After all, Slam Dunk has been called to the court. Artist Takehiko Inoue has been drafted by the Dragon Ball Super Gallery, so fans will get to see their take on Son Goku soon enough.
Of course, fans are eager to see how this tribute to Dragon Ball goes. Takehiko is one of manga's most revered artists given the success of Slam Dunk. The creator is also in great company as the Super Gallery project has catered to dozens of artists.
