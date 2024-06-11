Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 7 First Look Released: Watch

Smiling Friends has reached the final few episodes of Season 2, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's next with the teaser promo for Episode 7! Smiling Friends Season 2 has been a huge success for Adult Swim thus far as more eyes than ever are on each new episode as they release. There have also been a number of shake ups because while the first season spent a lot of time with Pim and Charlie, Season 2 has instead focused more of many of the other characters who also work for the Smiling Friends company and showcasing different dynamics as a result.

Smiling Friends Season 2 has been shining a light on some of the other characters, and it seems like we'll be getting to see more of the Boss next. While there's been an episode involving him a little in this season already, the teaser promo for the next episode is setting up the show for a new Pim and the Boss adventure. You can check out the first look for Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 7 below as spotted by Swimpedia on X.

Tune into #AdultSwim on Sunday, June 16th at midnight to catch the next brand new episode of Smiling Friends Season 2, "The Magical Red Jewel (aka Tyler Gets Fired)"! pic.twitter.com/jIphMydtmy — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) June 10, 2024

How to Watch Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 7

Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 7 is titled "The Magical Red Jewel (aka Tyler Gets Fired)" and will be premiering with Adult Swim on Sunday, June 16th at midnight before being made available for streaming with Max the next day if you happen to miss the original broadcast. The synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "The Boss and Pim fight for their lives in a mysterious world called Spamtopia. Meanwhile, Charlie confronts Allan over something serious."

If you wanted to check out the first season of Smiling Friends for yourself, along with the first six episodes of the newest season so far, you can find all currently available episodes (and "Go to Brazil" special released in between seasons) now streaming with Max (with the first season also available on Blu-ray).

As for what could be coming our way in the final episodes of the season, Adult Swim teases Smiling Friends on a whole as Season 2 as such, "In season two of 'SMILING FRIENDS,' Pim, Charlie, Zongo, Allan and Glep continue their mission to bring happiness to the world, whether it's a washed-up retro video game character, a troubled marriage, or even the president of the United States."