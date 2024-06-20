Smiling Friends Season 2 Finale Preview Released: Watch

Smiling Friends Season 2 has been one of the biggest new releases of the Spring, and Adult Swim has shared a new preview clip for its final episode! Smiling Friends Season 2 has been one of Adult Swim's most popular animated series releases of the year, and it's been a much bigger affair than the first season. But even with all of the fun fans have had watching the episodes this Spring, it's unfortunately time for all of it to end as Smiling Friends Season 2 will be ending its run with the release of its next episode.

Thankfully, Smiling Friends has already announced that it will be returning for Season 3 some time in the future so it's not like Smiling Friends is going away forever. That's hilariously what seems to be the idea behind this upcoming finale as the preview clip for Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 8 sees "Bill Nye" singing about death before meeting his unfortunate fate. You can check out the new look at Smiling Friends Season 2's big finale below as shared by Adult Swim.

Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date and Time

Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 8 is titled "Pim Finally Turns Green" and will be premiering with Adult Swim on Sunday, June 23rd at midnight before being made available for streaming with Max the next day if you happen to miss the original broadcast. The synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "Pim mysteriously turns bright green after eating an ancient artifact and his friends and rivals are horrified; they eventually learn to accept and love the new Pim."

If you wanted to check out the first season of Smiling Friends for yourself, along with the previous seven episodes of the newest season so far, you can find all currently available episodes (and "Go to Brazil" special released in between seasons) now streaming with Max (with the first season also available on Blu-ray).

As for what could be coming our way in the final episode of the season, Adult Swim teases Smiling Friends on a whole as Season 2 as such, "In season two of 'SMILING FRIENDS,' Pim, Charlie, Zongo, Allan and Glep continue their mission to bring happiness to the world, whether it's a washed-up retro video game character, a troubled marriage, or even the president of the United States."