Solo Leveling Introduces The Anime’s Strongest Villain With Its Most Gruesome Episode

Jinwoo Sung might not have had the easiest journey in his quest to save his mother but the Solo Leveling star has encountered quite a few fights in season two that have been a breeze. Finally bringing his mother out of her coma, Jinwoo’s future path is far from a smooth one especially as the raid on Jeju Island has begun. Even with a collection of the world’s top hunters assembling to take down the ant queen once and for all, a new antagonist has arrived that might just be the one being to take down Jinwoo Sung.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Solo Leveling’s latest episode of its second season, episode eleven, be forewarned that we’ll be exploring spoiler territory. Things were looking good for the top hunters as they arrived on Jeju Island, taking down quite a few ants in a relatively short amount of time. With several of the S-Rank hunters managing to kill the ant queen, it appeared as though the problem was solved as ants could no longer reproduce. Unfortunately for the hunters, the black ant known as Beru wasn’t too thrilled seeing his queen eliminated.

Solo Leveling: Beru Lives

The top hunters attempting this mission, even without Jinwoo to start, were no pushovers. A small handful of S-Rank hunters were sent directly to murder the ant queen, doing so in such a way that everything seemed a little too easy. Hunters such as Ma Dongwook, Baek Yoonho, Choi Jong-In, Cha Hae-In, and others found themselves coming face to face with the black ant Beru, quickly realizing that even at their heightened strengths, they were getting more than they bargained for.

Beru dismantles the top hunters in a gruesome display, even going so far as to take the head of the team’s healer, Byung-Gyu. In a truly gruesome display, the black ant begins speaking with Gyu’s voice, showing off a power that no other ant has been able to use. As the dark figure begins to take down other hunters, those who survived its initial assault are now facing both grievous injuries and the ants that remain.

Solo Leveling’s Ultimate Cliffhanger

As the likes of Choi and Baek find their feet against the wall, Jinwoo Sung’s shadow soldiers arrive just in time to start fighting back the ants. With the final moments of the episode showing Jinwoo on the island, the protagonist enacts his “exchange” spell that will bring him right to the frontline and set the stage for a confrontation with Beru. Sung has had some big battles in the second season so far but nothing is like Jeju Island.

When it comes to anime introductions, Beru’s might just be the bloodiest as the ant showed no problems in taking the heads of several hunters and doing serious damage to those in his way. Considered one of the best villains of the series, Beru is sure to make the Jeju Island storyline one to remember.

Want to stay updated on the rest of Jinwoo Sung's adventure? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on Solo Leveling and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.