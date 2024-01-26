Solo Leveling Releases Episode 4 Preview

Solo Leveling has made a big impression on anime fans, and might just go down as one of the biggest new anime series of 2024. The star of the series, Jinwoo Sung, was able to survive a dungeon exploration that resulted in the brutal demise of many of his allies, and in doing so, has unlocked a wild new trajectory for his life. The fourth episode will see Jinwoo taking on some serious new monsters and has given anime fans a preview of the fights in the upcoming installment.

Solo Leveling feels like a series that places its protagonist into the parameters of a video game, but sets the stakes as life or death for the "hunters" that are fighting against countless monsters. In the first three episodes, we see one of these missions go wrong as Jinwoo is able to use his weakness as a strength, analyzing the threats around him as an E-Rank hunter. Thanks to a mysterious offer made to the hunter to save his life, Jinwoo is now able to increase his own strength and is fighting for his life against a subway fit to bursting with fanged threats.

Solo Leveling Episode 4 Preview

Jinwoo's new situation offers the anime protagonist the opportunity to "level up" as if he were in a video game, but this idea has some major caveats attached. Should Sung not complete his "dailies", he can receive a punishment that will see him chased down by giant sandworms for hours on end.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Solo Leveling, the first three episodes are streaming on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the series, "Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

Do you think Solo Leveling might walk away with the title of best new anime of 2024? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of hunters.