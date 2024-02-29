Solo Leveling Episode 8 First Look Released

Solo Leveling has thrown some big challenges at its star Jinwoo Sung in its first episodes. With the first season looking to wrap following episode twelve, Jinwoo is attempting to tackle a brand new challenge in the form of a fiery tower fit to burst with monsters. Now, the white-hot anime franchise has given fans a new look at its next episode that will focus on Jinwoo and his fellow hunters that populate the world of Solo Leveling.

Solo Leveling was one of the most highly anticipated series of this year in the anime game. Unlike many other television series, Jinwoo's tale wasn't based on a manga, but rather, it took its cue from a "Manwha". For those who might not know, a "Manwha" is a digital comic released in South Korea. First hitting the scene in 2018, creator Chugong ended Solo Leveling in 2021, though there remains the possibility that anime fans still will have several seasons to look forward to. The new anime series was so popular that it reportedly crashed Crunchyroll's servers for a brief time.

Solo Leveling Episode 8 Preview

(Photo: A-1 Pictures)

(Photo: A-1 Pictures)

(Photo: A-1 Pictures)

If you have yet to check out one of the biggest anime adaptations of 2024, the first "7.5" episodes are available on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes Solo Leveling as the first season hurdles toward its season finale, "Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

