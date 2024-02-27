Solo Leveling Animator Teases Season One's Final Episodes

Solo Leveling's anime is gearing up to return for the final episodes of its debut season, and the animation producer behind it all is teasing fans about what to expect! Solo Leveling is likely the biggest new anime adaptation of the Winter 2024 anime schedule overall as it takes on Chugong and DUBU's original webcomic. There is quite a lot of material the anime could cover, but the first season of the anime is currently listed for a single cour run of 12 episodes despite some rumors to the contrary. So it means that fans should be getting ready for the end regardless.

Solo Leveling's anime took a brief break for a week to air a recap episode as the team gets ready for Episode 8 of the anime, and will be coming back fairly soon. Fans have been curious to see what comes next as Sung Jinwoo is ready to take on his next major journey, and animation producer Atsushi Kaneko teased fans about what kind of action that's coming in the final episodes of the anime's debut season in a recent interview with Animate Times ahead of the next new episode of the series.

(Photo: A-1 Pictures)

What's Coming in Solo Leveling Season One?

"I would like you to not only watch the action scenes get even hotter, but also see where Sung's growth will take him through the encounters, farewells, and battles with powerful enemies that await him," Kaneko began when coyly teasing fans about what to expect for Solo Leveling Episode 8 and beyond. While not being able to go into much detail for the future, Kaneko is hoping fans appreciate what the team has been able to accomplish with the anime thus far, "We hope you will enjoy it even more while rewatching the passion and thoughts of the staff for each episode up to episode 7, which we couldn't talk about here!"

If you wanted to catch up with Solo Leveling, you can find the anime streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the anime as such, "It's been over a decade since the sudden appearance of the 'gates'—the paths that connect our world with a different dimension. Since then, certain humans have awakened to supernatural powers. We call these individuals 'hunters.' Hunters make their living by using their powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates. In this world of tough customers, the low-ranked hunter Jinwoo Sung is known as 'the weakest hunter of all mankind.' One day, Jinwoo gets fatally injured when he runs into high-rank double dungeons hidden within a low-rank dungeon. Just then, a mysterious quest window appears in front of him. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to accept the quest and starts leveling up... while the others aren't."

