Solo Leveling Fans Discover Live-Action Jinwoo’s Hilarious Acting Resume

After finding immense success as a web novel, manhwa, and most recently an anime, Solo Leveling’s franchise is now expanding to live-action, and fans could not be more excited. While word that a live-action adaptation was in the works has been going around for quite some time, the series recently confirmed the rumors. Along with finally giving fans confirmation, Solo Leveling’s live-action also shared the casting for Jinwoo, with the Lovely Runner and 20th Century Girl heartthrob Byeon Woo-seok set to bring the series’ charismatic protagonist to life.

From his dripping good looks to his spectacular performances in various K-dramas, Byeon Woo-seok could not be more perfect to play Jinwoo. That said, besides romantic dramas, fans recently discovered a hilarious side to Woo-seok’s acting portfolio, and it proves just how versatile his acting talents are. Earlier this May, Byeon Woo-seok starred in a furniture commercial for the brand Iloom alongside Chae Soo-bin. The three advertisements released as part of the campaign have recently garnered much attention, but not for the reasons fans would expect.

Solo Leveling’s Live-Action Jinwoo Stars in Hilarious Furniture Promo

The three-part advert series begins with Woo-seok running into his old high school crush, Soo-bin, on the bus, where the two then begin to catch up. The campaign takes a cinematic, K-drama-like direction, which is quite atypical, though other than being visually stunning, the main reason the campaign has caught everyone’s eye is the hilarious way in which the furniture endorsements are snuck into this otherwise adorable meetcute.

Byeon Woo-seok’s deadpan delivery only makes things even funnier as he tells his high school crush how he thinks he’s going to have a good day because he bought a new mattress, going on to tell her all the specifications and features of the mattress with a straight face while still on the bus. The second part kicks things up a notch with Woo-seok comparing Soo-bin to a rearrangeable sofa while reminiscing about how she used to be a good friend to everyone in high school.

All that said, the most ridiculously funny part of this campaign is the third advertisement, where Woo-seok comes to Soo-bin’s aid when she’s stuck in the rain, much like he famously does in Lovely Runner. Romantic much? Here’s the kicker: he runs to her not with an umbrella, but a table, and the two take off in the end holding the table over their heads. Despite all of Byeon Woo-seok’s previous roles, this advert might just be the best proof that he can truly pull off any role, and if it wasn’t already, Solo Leveling’s live action is looking even more promising now.

