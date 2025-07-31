Solo Leveling Sequel Hypes Season 2 Comeback With Exciting Update

While anime fans continue to wait for word of Season 3 of Solo Leveling, those who have dived into the series’ manhwa have found themselves enraptured by its hit new sequel, Ragnarok. Released in August of last year, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok’s manhwa has completely won over fans with less than 50 chapters, and all everyone’s been waiting for is news of its return from hiatus. Fortunately, the Solo Leveling drought is finally coming to an end as Ragnarok just teased a comeback at long last.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent post on X, @dncwebtoon3, one of the official handles of D&C Media, the publishers of Solo Leveling and Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, the team teased the latter’s return for Season 2. The post roughly translates to, “The long-awaited story begins again! Which webtoon is returning soon with Season 2? We ask for your high expectations!” That said, an exact release date for Season 2 of Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is yet to be revealed, though fans can expect an announcement to be made via social media and on KakaoPage soon enough. As for the official English localization, it will likely be some time until the official translation makes its way to Tapas, with the publisher likely to separately confirm the same.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Confirms Return From Hiatus

👑【Season 2 Comeback】👑



기다리던 이야기가 다시 시작된다!🔥

곧 시즌2로 돌아오는 웹툰은?



많은 기대 부탁드려요!✨ pic.twitter.com/v8SDRKbjRq — 디앤씨웹툰 (@dncwebtoon3) July 31, 2025

While the post itself is coy about which series it could be referring to, the image accompanying the post leaves no doubt that it is indeed Solo Leveling: Ragnarok that’s making the long-awaited comeback. Not only does the copyright text on the image credit Jin, the illustrator of the series, but the teaser image clearly consists of a silhouette of Sung Suho, the protagonist of Ragnarok, taken straight from one of the final panels in Episode 47, the Season 1 finale.

Having dropped its Season 1 finale with Chapter 47 back on April 3rd, it’s been nearly four entire months that Solo Leveling: Ragnarok has been on hiatus. With Solo Leveling: Ragnarok‘s web novel also having recently wrapped up its run and the manhwa celebrating its first anniversary in August, there could not be a more perfect time for the beloved sequel to return, especially as fans cope with a dearth of any new Solo Leveling content.

While four months may seem like a long time, a hiatus of anywhere between three to six months between seasons is quite typical for manhwa, with even Solo Leveling going on a four-month hiatus between seasons back in 2020. Overall, from exploring Suho’s new powers after the job change quest to Cha Hae-in finally making an appearance, and Thomas Andre also setting his sights on Suho, there’s plenty to look forward to in Season 2 of Solo Leveling: Ragnarok.

Source: @dncwebtoon3 on X.