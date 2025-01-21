Solo Leveling Takes Over New York City With Times Square Debut

Jinwoo Sung’s second season is in full swing and the anime protagonist has quite the trials and tribulations ahead of him. Thanks to Solo Leveling’s return, the anime world is abuzz with chatter when it comes to the adaptation based on a popular South Korean manwha. Sometimes, words of mouth in the anime world needs a helping hand, which the anime franchise has taken into account. Solo Leveling has teamed up with Crunchyroll to take over Times Square in New York City and you might be surprised to learn just how long Jinwoo will be sticking around the Big Apple for this new promotion.

Ironically enough, North America made an appearance in Solo Leveling’s latest episode. In a random Gate, a band of Western hunters found themselves running into a creature so powerful that they found themselves unable to even lay a finger on him. In a surprise twist, the creature was nothing more than a man who had seemingly been trapped inside of the gate for years. Thanks to surviving the experience, the mystery man has reached new heights of power and without diving too deeply into spoiler territory, expect him to have quite the connection to Jinwoo Sung.

Solo Leveling In Times Square

Solo Leveling already hinted at its second season in a big way with the recent feature-length film, Solo Leveling: ReAwakening. On top of this compilation film, the new advertisement in Times Square New York is running an advertisement for the white hot anime that is running for quite some time. The current ad will be visible in the flashy locale until February 2nd, meaning you’ll have around two weeks to see Jinwoo on one of the biggest screens in NYC.

Solo Leveling: Season 2 Hits Hard

One of the biggest aspects of Solo Leveling’s second season is Jinwoo’s travels through Hell’s Tower, the environment that is currently holding the ingredients to an elixir that might be the only cure for his mother’s life-threatening illness. Luckily, Sung has been able to level up quite a bit in recent days, gaining an army of shadow warriors that are born from his recent “class change.” Thanks to leveling up by using the mysterious system, Jinwoo has become a Necromancer and can resurrect his fallen opponents to act as future allies.

While no future seasons have been confirmed as of yet, there is plenty of material to adapt for the anime down the line. In the franchise, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok has taken the reins from its predecessor, following the son of Jinwoo Sung. The sequel is currently on hiatus due to the author being involved in a terrible accident, but it is still planning to make a return once the author, Daul, recovers.

Want to stay up to date on the world of Jinwoo Sung? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Solo Leveling and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.