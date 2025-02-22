Solo Leveling Gives Jinwoo His Toughest Opponent To Date (And It Makes For A Bloody Battle)

Solo Leveling’s second season has already had quite a few major battles for Jinwoo Sung both inside and out of the Hell’s Tower. As the anime protagonist attempts to find a life-saving elixir that will get his mother back on her feet, he’s still working his way up the supernatural setting that requires him to take out thousands of demons before laying his hands on what he’s looking for. Realizing the electric battle that the anime adaptation has on its hands, Solo Leveling has officially released the nearly ten-minute fight that sees Sung taking on the strongest demon he’s encountered to date in Baran.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Solo Leveling’s latest episode, “Looking Up Was Tiring Me Out,” be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. Jinwoo has come a long way since the first episodes of the anime presented him as the “world’s worst hunter.” Since gaining the ability to summon armies of shadow soldiers who were born from the deaths of Jinwoo’s opponents, the anime star has breezed his way through some big battles recently. In a turn of fate, a new enemy in the demon lord Baran has hit the scene, riding atop a giant dragon, and putting Sung through the wringer in the latest installment.

Jinwoo Vs. Baran

Even with the hordes of shadow soldiers to call upon, Baran’s mastery of lightning and his fierce dragon make it so that Jinwoo’s army is continuously wiped out. Losing mana fast and with his back pushed against the wall, Sung unleashes some of his strongest moves to rip off Baran’s arms while also delivering a punch that knocks most of the demon lord’s teeth out of his skull. It was quite the flashy ending for a battle that might just be one of Solo Leveling’s biggest to date. Now, you can check out this battle, or rewatch it, whenever you want.

Solo Leveling’s Second Season Build-Up

While Baran might be the strongest opponent that Jinwoo has danced with on the battlefield, season two is prepping for Solo Leveling to take things up a notch. Since the anime’s first episode, “Jeju Island” has been in the background as a place where even the most skilled hunters will fear to tread. Now, it seems that the hunter associations are trying to once again take down the nefarious inhabitants inhabiting the island and anime fans are sure to see Jinwoo playing a role.

At present, Solo Leveling has not confirmed a third season for its anime adaptation though there are plenty of stories from its source material that would warrant future seasons. As it stands, Solo Leveling’s manwha is in the midst of its sequel series, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, which follows the son of Jinwoo in the future. Should A-1 Pictures want the series to march forward for years, there are quite a few stories to do just that.

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to Jinwoo Sung? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Solo Leveling and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.