Solo Leveling Unleashes Epic Season 2 Finale Trailer

Coming off the heels of another spectacular episode and the epic climax of the Jeju Raid Arc, Solo Leveling is now gearing up toward the finale of Season 2 and as fans wait with bated breath for the final episode next week, the series is further hyping the finale with an epic new trailer. The Ant King’s defeat in Season 2 Episode 12 has marked another major milestone in Jinwoo’s journey and Solo Leveling’s newest promotional video reminds fans of just how far Jinwoo has come in time for the season finale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following the release of Episode 12, Aniplex has shared a new promotional video for the climactic finale of Season 2 of Solo Leveling. The minute-long promo features one of the key soundtracks for Season 2 “To the Top” by Hiroyuki Sawano and clips of Jinwoo’s various fights so far all the way back to the Double Dungeon in Season 1 as an E-rank to Jinwoo’s latest battle against the Ant King in the latest episode of Season 2 as an S-rank, capturing the entirely of Jinwoo’s grand journey so far in the most epic way.

Play video

Solo Leveling Captures Jinwoo’s Journey to the Top in New Promo

With Season 2 Episode 12, Jinwoo has effectively made it all the way to the top, with his latest victory serving as the climax of not only Season 2 as a whole but also Jinwoo’s character arc, as the series’ latest promo implies. Talking bout the promotional video itself, much of the video serves as an almost nostalgic reminder of Jinwoo’s origins, starting out with clips of Jinwoo’s “death” in the Double Dungeon, his first bloody battle against Kasaka, as well as the Spider Boss monster, the job change quest, and of course, the big fight against Igris. The video then moves on to more familiar, recent clips from Season 2, particularly Jinwoo’s fights against the Ice Elves, the demons in the Demon Castle, Kargalgan and the orcs, Baran, and lastly, the Ant King.

The battle against the Ant King at Jeju not only marks Jinwoo’s first victory as an S-rank hunter but also sets him apart as one of the strongest S-rank hunters in all of Korea and Japan. The series makes it more than clear that none of the S-rank hunters present on Jeju would have been able to defeat the Ant King, not even Goto Ryuji, who was Japan’s strongest S-rank hunter. Having said that, though the big battle is over, Season 2 of Solo Leveling still has plenty of excitement in store for the final episode so fans better stay tuned to see where the story takes Jinwoo now that he’s at the top.

Source: Aniplex on YouTube