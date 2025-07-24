Don’t Worry, Solo Leveling’s Sequel Isn’t Done Yet

In the absence of Solo Leveling’s manhwa, which wrapped up back in 2021, and A-1 Pictures’ continued silence on the anime’s prospects for a third season, the series’ sequel is largely what has been keeping fans occupied. Solo Leveling: Ragnarok has been quick to win over fans since its release in August of last year, with the manhwa now sitting comfortably at 47 chapters and waiting on its second season. All that said, rumor has it Solo Leveling: Ragnarok has come to end but it may not be the end of the franchise just yet.

As confirmed by an official announcement on KakaoPage, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok’s web novel has come to an end with the release of Chapter 375, released on July 25th, 2025. This marks the end of the two-year-long run of the web novel, which first debuted on the Korean platform back in April 2023. The announcement on KakaoPage shared by Papyrus, the web novel’s publisher, reads: “Hello, this is Papyrus. Author Daul’s Solo Leveling: Ragnarok has ended with Chapter 375. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all the readers who have been with Solo Leveling: Ragnarok so far. Thank you.”

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok’s Manhwa Will Go On

While it is bittersweet that Solo Leveling: Ragnarok‘s web novel has come to an end, this is far from the end of the road for the series. Part of the confusion stems from the fact that there has been quite a bit of misinformation that the manhwa has ended instead of the web novel or that the series was axed, none of which is true. Solo Leveling: Ragnarok‘s manhwa is simply on hiatus since concluding Season 1 and will likely return with a new season soon enough. The manhwa currently has 25 million views on KakaoPage and 1.2 million views on Tapas, meaning its chances of being cancelled are virtually non-existent.

Having said that, one plus side to the web novel wrapping up the story is that the manhwa adaptation can likely go full-steam ahead from here on out without fear of catching up to the web novel. Although the manhwa has deviated from the web novel in many ways, this will nonetheless give the series’ creators and fans a better outline of the plot and the general direction that future seasons of the manhwa will take. Even after the manhwa ends, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok could very well get an anime of its own as well, which means fans can hopefully expect a steady stream of Solo Leveling content for years to come.

Source: KakaoPage.