Solo Leveling Unveils New Look At Beloved Characters Amid Season 3 Delay

Solo Leveling has ranked among the most popular anime series in 2024 and 2025 by releasing two consecutive seasons each year in winter. Thanks to the web novel by Chugong and the manhwa adaptation, the series already had a massive global fanbase long before the anime’s highly anticipated debut. Even so, the incredible adaptation by A-1 Pictures helped the series reach new heights of popularity, becoming a global sensation. While both the web novel and manhwa have long reached their conclusions, the anime has only wrapped up the Jeju Island Arc, with a huge part of the story left to adapt. The story only gets more intense from here on out as it continues to unravel the biggest mysteries in the world. Unfortunately, even a year after the second season finale, there have been no updates on the upcoming season so far.

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While fans await Jinwoo’s journey to continue, three popular characters get brand new looks. On March 18th, 2026, the official X handle of a new pop-up shop at the popular store Bushiroad in Tokyo, Japan, shared a new visual featuring Jinwoo, Chaein, and Jinchul in formal outfits. Bushi Store confirmed a new event focusing on Solo Leveling and promises to unveil more details at a later date. The event will include new merchandise focusing on newly drawn illustrations of the characters in a tuxedo and a party dress.

Solo Leveling Season 3 Delay Continues Even After a Year

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Solo Leveling Season 2 reached its conclusion in March 2025, but the animation studio didn’t renew the series for a third installment. Although considering Solo Leveling’s popularity, there’s no doubt that the anime will continue, even though it might take longer than expected. Additionally, there have been rumors about the anime releasing a film before Season 3, but there hasn’t been any official confirmation from A-1 Pictures so far. The rumors began circulating in November last year after a report was posted on social media, which caused many famous accounts and outlets to hype up the upcoming film despite the scarce information.

While fans might get a major anime update in 2026, it might be impossible for the series to return this year. The second season of the anime wraps up the fan favorite Jeju Island Arc, where Jinwoo fights the Ant King. He single-handedly cleared the S-Rank Dungeon Break on the island that was threatening the safety of the world. For the first time since he officially became an S-Rank Hunter, the entire world witnessed his feats on the island.

Jinwoo is the strongest Hunter in Korea right now, but the world has many powerful beings that he has yet to meet. He has achieved his biggest goal by curing his mother’s Eternal Slumber that became a common problem among people without powers after the appearance of the Gates ten years ago. The story will take a major turn from here on out and will begin to unravel the truth about the world and a historical war that changed everything.

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