South Park Fans Debate the Series’ Most Underrated Episode

South Park fans might have figured out the animated series’ most underrated episode in the nearly three decade run. South Park has been inactive for some time while the creators behind it work on other projects, so it’s been a great time to go back and celebrate the long catalog for the series thus far. With 26 seasons under its belt as of the time of this publication, this also means there have been a ton of episodes that fans can call their favorites. Some of them are more memorable or celebrated than the others for both good and bad reasons.

South Park has some episodes that are remembered for how wild they might have been or controversial, but some of the episodes are just down right great. But they aren’t as highly rated or spoken about by fans as some of the others. One such example has been going viral on Reddit, and one fan has sparked a debate about the most underrated episode of the series by choosing “W.T.F.” as one episode that simply doesn’t get enough credit. And this really just might be the best choice.

What Is South Park’s Most Underrated Episode?

“W.T.F.” was the tenth episode of South Park Season 13, and sees Cartman and the other boys starting up their own wrestling league in the backyard. Inspired by what they have seen with the WWE and other wrestling promotions, the boys begin the “WTF” (the Wrestling Takedown Federation”) a backyard league where they decide to emphasize the soap opera nature of some of the WWE storylines over the professional wrestling itself. They quickly get support from those in town, and eventually get big enough to where they get the opportunity to audition to join the WWE itself.

All the while, their wrestling coach Mr. Connors begins to highlight how amateur wrestling isn’t getting the respect it deserves. While the boys (and crowd) are more interested in the storylines such as Cartman’s character eventually revealing that she had multiple abortions for the fun of it, the actual sport of wrestling itself is buried within the pageantry of it all. It’s something even WWE fans had noted about the product at the time, and one of the things that’s still something fun to point out to this day. But it’s just not an episode that people mention as one of the best.

When Is South Park Coming Back?

South Park might have been absent for a while, but the show is going to be coming back with new episodes soon enough. South Park series co-creator Matt Stone explained that new episodes have been taking a while thanks to the new project they’re working on with Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free, but new episodes will be coming soon enough after. “…But that is what we are doing, and then we will do South Park.” Stone revealed in a recent interview. “Beginning of next year, we are coming back with one episode, and a bunch more in the second half of 2025. But we are working on something.”

The creators previously revealed that they had largely ignored releasing new episodes in 2024 due to wanting to avoid everything that happened during the United States President election cycle, so they were already planning a potential 2025 release. There has yet to be a release date set for the new episodes as of the time of this publication, but there’s at least good news for fans who have been waiting to see new episodes for a while.