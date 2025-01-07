South Park Creators Have No Plans to End the Show Anytime Soon

South Park might currently be in the midst of working on new episodes and streaming specials, and the creators behind it all have no plans to end the show anytime soon. South Park has been going through quite a few changes for the past few years. Since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, South Park‘s last few seasons have reduced their number of episodes. But at the same time, South Park has debuted some brand new specials exclusively for Paramount+. As this new schedule begins to solidify and the creative team behind it all shift their focus, South Park is gearing up to return for more episodes soon.

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are quite busy with not only South Park, but the real life Casa Bonita restaurant, and development of a new feature film together with Kendrick Lamar. But even with everything currently on their plates, series co-creator Matt Stone revealed in an interview with Bloomberg that they don’t really have any plans or desire to end the show because it’s “still such an awesome sandbox” to make stories in. Simply, they still love making South Park.

Is South Park Going to End?

When asked about whether or not they feel like the end is coming soon, South Park co-creator Matt Stone revealed that “We don’t have an end in sight.” Explaining further, “And actually, and I will say, honestly, it is because it is still such an awesome sandbox. You know, we are working on a movie right now, a live-action movie, and when we get back to South Park, it is going to be like, ‘Oh, right, here we go. I cannot wait to hang out with those characters again,’ to be cheesy about it, but we love doing South Park.”

Stone even joked that it would go on for so long that, “I think we will last long enough to reach the singularity and pass it off to our AI.” As for South Park itself, Stone teased that new episodes would be coming our way some time in 2025, but has yet to reveal a concrete release window or date, “Beginning of next year, we are coming back with one episode, and a bunch more in the second half of 2025. But we are working on something.” So it won’t be much longer before we see a proper continuation of the show, and it won’t be slowing down any time soon.

What’s Next for South Park?

South Park‘s creators previously stated that they were skipping over releasing new episodes in 2024 anyway as they were trying to avoid the United States President election cycle. As Stone told Variety, about the matter, “We’ve tried to do ‘South Park‘ through four or five presidential elections, and it is such a hard thing to — it’s such a mind scramble, and it seems like it takes outsized importance.” Trey Parker concurred on this and noted that there’s not much more for them to explore with Trump.

“Obviously, it’s f**king important, but it kind of takes over everything and we just have less fun. I don’t know what more we could possibly say about Trump.” So it seemed like there were no plans to make stories out of what happened at the end of last year anyway. It’s all going to line up for a proper return from the franchise later this year, and South Park fans can rest easy knowing there will be new releases for many more years to come.

