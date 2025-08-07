South Park Meets Superman in Gruesome Crossover

South Park has returned for its twenty-seventh season, and with its second episode, has already become one of the most controversial seasons in the show’s history. While many fans were expecting the current batch of episodes to once again get political, many might not have seen the arrival of the “dog of steel” coming. Unfortunately for Krypto, Clark Kent’s unruly hound wasn’t safe from the machinations of Trey Parker and Matt Stone. With James Gunn’s Superman still killing it in theaters, many DC fans might be thrown for a loop when they see what happened in South Park’s “Got a Nut.”

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of South Park, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. The twenty-seventh season’s second installment begins with Mr. Mackey, South Park’s resident school counselor, being laid off from his job. Looking for new employment, Mackey learns about the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Making the controversial move, Parker and Stone parodied “I.C.E.” and its current head, Kristi Noem. With Krypto soaring through the sky, Noem is seen shooting and killing Kara Zor-El’s canine, creating a scene that is set to be controversial across the board. You can check out the gruesome scene below.

R.I.P. Krypto

For those who don’t know the backstory regarding Noem’s controversial background, Parker and Stone are commenting on material from her book, “No Going Back.” In the autobiography, Kristi Noem describes how she put down her dog, Cricket, for being unruly during one hunting season. This controversy has followed Noem for quite some time, and it’s clear that South Park was more than willing to poke fun at the event, as the political figure is shown murdering quite a few dogs during the episode’s runtime.

Luckily, Krypto survived the events of James Gunn’s Superman and is most likely set to return next year in 2026’s Supergirl movie. With the live-action take on the super pooch, we see a version of Krypto that is quite unlike anything else we’ve seen before. Typically, the DC Comics canine is one that is relatively well-behaved, but for Gunn, the director and writer of Superman decided to take a different approach. While Krypto comes through in a pinch for Clark a few times in the movie, he isn’t the best-behaved dog and since he has powers comparable to Superman, it can be quite the problem.

South Park’s twenty-seventh season was running into some major controversy even before the episodes started running on Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Due to licensing disputes between Paramount, Warner Bros, and the South Park creators themselves, the initial debut had to be delayed, but was luckily saved when a deal was struck between Matt Parker, Trey Stone, and Skydance. While even this latest episode was delayed a week, the creators of the controversial series have yet to confirm any future delays.

