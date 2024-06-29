Spice and Wolf Reboot Cour 2 Trailer Released

Spice and Wolf's new series is gearing up for the second half of its run, and the reboot has shared a new trailer for its second cour! Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf kicked off the brand new take on the classic anime earlier this Spring, and the first half of the series revealed a new slate of adventures from Isuna Hasekura and Ju Ayakura's original light novel franchise. Now that the Summer 2024 anime schedule is kicking in next month with a new wave of anime, those franchises continuing with new episodes are ready to debut their second cour.

Spice and wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf will be continuing through the Summer with the second half of its episodes, and will be kicking it off with Episode 14 premiering on July 1st in Japan. To celebrate, Spice and Wolf will be introducing a new ending theme titled "Ringo to Kimi" as performed by NeRiAme. There will also be a new opening theme titled "Sign" as performed by Aimer, and you can get the first listen for this opening in the new trailer for Spice and Wolf that you can check out below.

How to Watch Spice and Wolf Reboot

Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf will be kicking off its second cour with Episode 14 on July 1st. It will be introducing new members to the cast as well with the likes of Saeko Chiba as Fermi Amarti, Rikiya Koyama as Marc Cole, Kahoru Sasajima as Lant, and Akeno Watanabe as Dian Rubens. They'll be joining the returning mainstays from the original anime cast, Jun Fukuyama as Kraft Lawrence, Ami Koshimnizu as Holo, and Mai Nakahara as Norah Arendt.

If you wanted to catch up with the reboot anime's episodes thus far, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll, and they will continue to stream the reboot's new episodes alongside their release in Japan as well. They tease what to expect from Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf anime series as such:

"Lawrence is a traveling merchant selling various goods from a horse-drawn cart. One day, he arrives at a village and meets a beautiful girl with the ears and tail of an animal! Her name is Holo the Wisewolf and she brings bountiful harvests. She wishes to return to her homeland, and Lawrence offers to take her. Now, the once-lonely merchant and the once-lonely wisewolf begin their journey north."