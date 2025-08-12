Spider-Man, The Avengers, Star Wars Find a New Home in Massive Partnership

Webtoon and Disney have announced a landmark partnership that will see some of the world’s most beloved comic properties, including those from Marvel and Star Wars, find a new digital home. This massive collaboration is set to revolutionize how fans engage with their favorite stories by adapting them for Webtoon’s popular mobile vertical-scroll format. The move is a significant step in blending iconic, long-form storytelling with modern digital consumption, making it easier than ever for a global audience to access these beloved tales.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With plans to roll out around 100 blockbuster comics and develop brand-new original series, this collaboration with Webtoon promises to expand the reach of legendary franchises and deliver fresh, immersive content directly to mobile devices. Fans will soon be able to experience a new era of digital comics that redefines convenience and accessibility.

Disney x Webtoon’s Collaboration Will bring a New Generation of Comic Fans Into Legendary Universes

Image Courtesy of Disney & Webtoon Image Courtesy of Disney & Webtoon Image Courtesy of Disney & Webtoon Image Courtesy of Disney & Webtoon Image Courtesy of Disney & Webtoon

The partnership is a game-changer for digital comics, giving fans a new, mobile way to enjoy superhero epics and galaxy-spanning adventures. At the core of the deal is a commitment to bringing approximately 100 titles to Webtoon, featured in a new dedicated section of the app. This extensive catalog will not only include fan-favorite stories from Marvel and Star Wars, but also content from 20th Century Studios and Disney’s own library. This diverse range of content ensures that there is something for every kind of fan, from classic superhero action to timeless Disney tales.

The initial lineup of series available at launch is a powerful mix, designed to entertain a wide audience. Fans can look forward to diving into stories like Amazing Spider-Man (2022-present), the iconic Avengers (2012) run, and the seminal Star Wars (2015) series. Other notable titles at launch will include Alien (2021) and Disney As Old As Time: A Twisted Tale, showcasing the breadth of content this partnership will offer. Each series will feature a selection of free episodes, with subsequent chapters unlockable using Webtoon Coins, a system already familiar to the platform’s dedicated user base.

Beyond the reformatting of existing comics, the collab also highlights a forward-looking strategy: the development of brand-new, original webcomic series. This means new adventures are being crafted specifically for the Webtoon platform, introducing fresh stories for beloved characters. These original series represent a significant investment in the future of digital storytelling, promising to give both new and existing fans more of what they love. Yongsoo Kim, Chief Strategy Officer at Webtoon, emphasized the potential of the partnership, stating, “We’re thrilled to kick off this collaboration with iconic series from their comic book catalog—and this is just the start! Together, we’re bringing this legendary storytelling to a new generation of mobile-native comic fans.”

This strategic move aims to engage with Webtoon’s large, dedicated global user base while also attracting new fans to the rich storytelling universes of Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars. This monumental partnership is poised to have a lasting impact on the digital comics space, creating a new, dynamic way for fans to connect with the stories and characters that have shaped generations.