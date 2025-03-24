Webtoon Hypes Dimension 20’s New Series With Fantasy High Promo

Webcomic platform WEBTOON is launching a new series called Fantasy High on March 31. Fantasy High is based on the debut campaign from the popular Dungeons & Dragons tabletop roleplaying game (TTRP) series, Dimension 20, streaming on Dropout. With the webcomic set to premiere this week, WEBTOON is sharing a first look at the characters with exclusive character portraits.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fantasy High was the first campaign the team at Dimension 20 played and streamed, and has earned a special place in fans’ hearts. The story focuses on the adventures and experiences of six high school freshmen attending Aguefort Adventuring Academy – Fabian Seacaster, Kristen Applebees, Gorgug Thistlespring, Adaine Abernant, Riz Gukgak, and Fig Faeth. The sneak preview from WEBTOON reveals the characters’ names, class, race, and designs ahead of the March 31 premiere. The web series will consist of 61 episodes of magic, drama, intrigue, and mayhem that is sure to become an instant favorite among readers.

Art by Denaseey; Images provided by WEBTOON. Art by Denaseey; Images provided by WEBTOON. Art by Denaseey; Images provided by WEBTOON. Art by Denaseey; Images provided by WEBTOON. Art by Denaseey; Images provided by WEBTOON. Art by Denaseey; Images provided by WEBTOON.

Fantasy High is Dimension 20’s First and Most-Loved Campaign

Dimension 20: Fantasy High is a captivating actual play series that debuted in 2018. The campaign blends familiar tropes of high school coming-of-age narratives with the enchanting world of fantasy role-playing. The series is set within the unique environment of Aguefort Adventuring Academy – a high school dedicated to training aspiring adventurers in the magical realm of Spyre.

At the heart of Fantasy High are “The Bad Kids,” a charmingly diverse group of freshman misfits who find themselves unexpectedly entangled in a series of increasingly dangerous mysteries. Each character is unique and detailed, possessing their own distinct quirks, backstories, and relatable struggles.

Art by Denaseey; Images provided by WEBTOON. Art by Denaseey; Images provided by WEBTOON. Art by Denaseey; Images provided by WEBTOON.

The campaigns, Fantasy High: Freshman Year, Fantasy High: Sophomore Year, and Fantasy High: Junior Year, feature compelling storylines that balance humor, heart, and suspense, keeping both the players and the audience on the edge of their seats. Game Master Brennan Lee Mulligan masterfully weaves intricate plots that are as entertaining as they are emotional.

The Fantasy High WEBTOON creative team consists of Derek V. Song (writer), Alex Brennan-Dent (storyboards), Denaseey (inks), StarPiper (backgrounds), SZ (colors), and Nisaa (lettering).

Fantasy High premieres on WEBTOON on March 31.

Source: Images courtesy of WEBTOON Entertainment.