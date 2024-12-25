Marvel’s Spider-Man Manga From My Hero Academia Team Is Ending Very Soon

Marvel’s cool Spider-Man spinoff manga from the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes team is coming to an end very soon with Shonen Jump. Marvel has been diving further into the world of manga in the last few years, and that has resulted in some fantastic collaborations giving their classic heroes a whole new kind of spin. One of the most unexpected was actually a full Isekai where famous Spider-Man foe Dr. Octopus was transported to Japan. But adding to the twists even further, Otto Octavius actually found himself in the body of a small school girl. Now this series is reaching its end.

Spider-Man: Octo-Girl is written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court, the creative team behind My Hero Academia: Vigilantes (which will be making its official TV anime adaptation very soon). This special Spider-Verse release imagines a whole new take on Japan through Dr. Octopus’ eyes, and as spotted by @WSJ_manga on X, this new spinoff series will be officially coming to an end with the release of its next chapter with Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app on January 7th. Which means fans only have a little while longer to enjoy it before it comes to its end.

What Is Spider-Man: Octo-Girl?

Written be Hidyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court, Spider-Man: Octo-Girl is set within Marvel’s wider Spider-Verse and sends Dr. Octopus’ mind into the child of a small school girl in Japan. Using his genius and technology, Dr. Octopus still needs to find a way to defend himself when things start going wilder than he ever expected. The series first made its debut not long ago, and has been one of the cooler experiments between Shueisha and Marvel. This partnership has also extended to its English licensing with Viz Media too as they’re also officially started its physical release earlier this Fall.

As for what to expect from Spider-Man: Octo-Girl’s story, Viz Media teases it as such, “A new Spider-Man manga from the creators of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes! Spider-Man rogue Doctor Octopus faces his biggest challenge yet—living life as a middle school girl in Japan! After a battle with Spider-Man, the evil genius scientist Doctor Octopus falls into a coma. When he wakes up, his consciousness is in the body of Otoha Okutamiya, a middle school girl in Tokyo! Thus begins the strange school life of Spider-Man’s biggest rival…as a normal Japanese girl!”

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Is Coming Back

Although Furuhashi and Court’s original work with My Hero Academia: Vigilantes‘ manga release had come to an end some time ago, the franchise is making its comeback with a brand new TV anime adaptation now in the works. The spinoff is set a few years before the events of My Hero Academia, and explores a world where pro heroes aren’t as highly active as they are in the main series. Following a trio of unlicensed, vigilante heroes who take things into their own hands, fans will be able to see its anime soon.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set to make its official TV anime debut some time in April next year as part of the Spring 2025 anime schedule. Kenichi Suzuki will be directing the new anime for Studio Bones’ newly formed Bones Film team with Yosuke Kuroda returning from the main My Hero Academia TV anime to handle the scripts. Takahiko Yoshida will be overseeing the character designs for the new anime, and Yuki Hayashi will be composing the music together with Shogo Yamashiro and Yuki Furuhashi.

