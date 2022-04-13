Spy x Family Cosplay Debuts Anya’s Most Adorable Look

Spy x Family is here at last, and the show is already considered a hit with fans around the world. The Shonen Jump series made its successful jump to television this month, and of course, that means Anya is the fandom’s newest obsession. After all, the telepath is too cute to overlook, and one cosplayer is getting all the love right now thanks to their adorable take on the girl.

The piece comes from Instagram courtesy of Kanalyss (kan.alyss). It was there the cosplayer decided it was time to hype the spring season by debuting a Spy x Family look. And to be honest, it captures the kid’s adorable design perfectly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, the Spy x Family cosplay brings Anya to life with a curled pink wig that looks like it was plucked straight from the television. The girl is even rocking twin caps on her head, and the pieces match Anya’s black-gold top perfectly. The cosplay completes itself with a cute white collared top. And to make things even more impressive, Kanalyss has totally nailed Anya’s cheery poses and wide-eyed looks.

This take on Anya is just one of many on the way this season, and cosplayers are understandably excited to toy with Spy x Family looks. This year promises to take the hit Shonen Jump series to new heights in terms of popularity. So as anime conventions get underway this summer, expect to see plenty of Anya and Spy x Family looks on the ground.

