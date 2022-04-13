Spy x Family Poster Celebrates Twilight’s Anime Debut

Spy x Family is one of the biggest new anime series to arrive in 2022, with the first episode making a serious dent when it comes to ratings in Japan as well as on Crunchyroll. Following the story of Twilight, his faux wife Yor, his faux daughter Anya, and their many enemies, the Forger Clan is looking to accomplish a mission while keeping up the appearance of a well-adjusted family, while also hiding secrets from one another. Now, a new poster has arrived to highlight the “head of the family”.

While the first episode of the anime adaptation introduced us to Twilight and his telepathic adopted daughter, Anya, those following the anime series have yet to officially meet Yor, the world-class assassin known as the “Thorn Princess”. While she might be quite the murderer, Yor is struggling with personal issues of her own, making her the perfect candidate to act as mother and wife within the newly forged Forger Clan. With the first season set to have around twenty-four episodes, it’s clear that we’ll be seeing a lot of Twilight, his family, and his mission from Wit and CloverWorks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official Twitter Account for Spy x Family’s manga shared this brand new look at Loid Forger, the master spy that started it all in the anime adaptation that has been a hit amongst anime fans:

New SPY x FAMILY Illustration of Loid, from the May 2022 Issue of Animedia Magazine! pic.twitter.com/U5XB6YUBzN — SPY x FAMILY🔎 (@SpyFamilyManga) April 11, 2022

Crunchyroll has an official description of the new anime series, which has been one of the most highly anticipated television shows of the spring season of 2022:

“Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn’t know is that the wife he’s chosen is an assassin and the child he’s adopted is a telepath!”

What did you think of the introduction of Twilight and his clan within the Forger family? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and espionage.