Spy x Family Poster Teases Two Major New Anime Additions

✖

Spy x Family has already claimed its spot as one of this year's top anime, and it goes without saying fans are hyped. Even manga readers are celebrating the show's good fortunes, and that became clear when its first fan book hit shelves in Japan. After all, a number of manga artists drew art to promote the book, and one of those posters introduces new faces to anime audiences.

That is, if you are a fan of the anime. Manga readers will know Yuri and Fiona very well by now. The pair have been entangled in Endo's story for a while now, but for anime fans, this is the first they've seen of the pair.

Spy Family illustration by the artist of Blue Lock.

Endo Sensei was an assistant of Blue Lock in early days.

I like that it says "LO VE" in eyes of Yuri and Fiona. pic.twitter.com/raRBzruztp — mana (@manarock69) May 1, 2022

As you can see above, the art was done by Yusuke Nomura, the artist behind Blue Lock. Endo used to assist with the sports manga, so it was only right for Nomura to hype Spy x Family following its anime debut. And judging by their art, we'd say they nailed their take on Yuri and Fiona.

While manga readers will know these characters very well, the anime has yet to bring them into the fold. Yor has only mentioned her brother in passing, but Loid has seen a picture of the man even if fans didn't. So if you need a cheatsheet on Yuri, you're in the right place.

Yuri Briar is Yor's younger brother who works as a civil servant, but much like his sister, his job is a front. The man actually works for the State Security Service as a counterintelligence agent. Yuri is smitten with his sister and would do anything to protect her; However, he doesn't know anything about her double life as an assassin. His work for the SSS also makes him a direct enemy to Twilight, and Yuri seems to have something personal against the spy to top things off.

READ MORE: Spy x Family Fans Unite Over "Most Hated Anime Character" | Spy x Family Creator Dishes New Details on Its Cold War World | Spy x Family Reveals Original Character Designs for Loid, Yor, and Anya

As for Fiona, the character has not even been mentioned in the anime as of yet. The woman is a spy for WISE who works alongside Twilight under the name Nightfall. She was trained by Twilight when starting her career, and despite her emotionless mask, the agent has feelings for the man. In fact, Fiona takes it upon herself during a mission with Loid to prove she is a better wife for him than Yor, so you can see how that goal will upset the Forger family.

What do you think of this gorgeous Spy x Family tribute? Are you excited for the anime to welcome these characters into the fold? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.