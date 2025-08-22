Spy x Family: Anya Already Has a Clear Reason for Struggling at Eden Academy

Anya Forger is the endearing and exuberant character many Spy x Family fans have come to love. She’s the adopted daughter of Loid and Yor Forger, and it’s safe to say she’s got a few secrets up her sleeve. To start with, she’s still (miraculously) hiding her psychic abilities from her family. Her telepathy is the reason why Anya knows all about the Forger family secrets, which has also been used to comedic effect. However, there’s another lie she’s been keeping hidden, and this one helps explain all of her Eden Academy woes. Anya Forger has been lying about her age since day one.

At the beginning of the series, Loid is tasked with adopting a child and finding a wife to create the perfect little family. This quest brings him to the questionable orphanage currently responsible for Anya’s care. Using her psychic ability, Anya is immediately and acutely aware that Loid needs a daughter old enough to attend Eden Academy. In other words, he needs a six-year-old. Naturally, little psychic Anya immediately declares herself to be six years old. The middle-aged man running the orphanage expressed surprise at the revelation, hinting at the real truth. While Loid hesitantly believes this statement, readers have the luxury of knowing she’s lying. Anya is much more likely to be about five years old at the start of the series.

Anya’s Academic Struggles

Anya may be a lovable character known for many things, but she is certainly not known for her intelligence. To be fair, this isn’t entirely her fault. If Anya is really a year younger than her peers, she’s at an entirely different developmental level, and that tends to stand out more the younger one is.

Let’s put this into perspective: at five years old, Anya hasn’t developed her fine motor skills, attention span, or reasoning abilities to the same degree as her peers. This effectively means that Eden Academy is holding her to a higher standard than she can reasonably meet. All of this helps to explain why Anya struggles with math, history, and language.

Anya’s struggles at school have become a major running theme for the series, and admittedly, a bit of a comic relief at times. However, it is heartbreaking to see Anya have to study twice as hard to understand the same concepts.

Flipping the Script

Looking at Anya’s situation from the other side, suddenly, this little character is looking much more intelligent. A year younger than everyone else, she’s still (barely) passing her classes and keeping up with those around her. She has multiple odds stacked against her, from a lack of consistent education before this point to being at a different developmental level.

Readers do know that Anya likely had some sort of schooling in her past, though she’s hesitant to look too deeply into her memories. She’s shockingly adept at classical languages; her test scores highlight a spelling issue, but not a lack of basic understanding.

Spy x Family Season 3 is coming to Crunchyroll in October 2025, with episodes also available to stream on Hulu.