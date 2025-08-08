Spy x Family Shares New Look at Anya Ahead of Season 3

Spy x Family is returning with its highly anticipated Season 3 in October 2025, and promotions are in full swing. The series captured the hearts of many shortly after its debut, and the story will continue the Forger family’s antics in the upcoming season. To promote the third season, Spy x Family has commenced a special Summer Vacation Event this month. Every Friday, the official X handle of the anime will release new summer-themed illustrations of Anya. Additionally, the account will also release web content every day for the entire month. The first visual featured the girl in a penguin-printed kimono staring at the fireworks during the Summer Festival.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the poster, Anya’s firing her water pistol in the air creating a bright cascade effect similar to the fireworks in the sky. To match the summer vibes, Anya is wearing a white summer dress and riding Bond, the prescient Forger family dog. Anya is the central character in the series and has been given special attention during this exciting project, but it’s a welcome development as she’s both a fan favorite and the source of the story’s most hilarious quotes. The upcoming Season 3 will not only be crucial for her, but also for the rest of the Forgers, as each has their own struggles to deal with.

What to Expect From Spy x Family Season 3

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio / CloverWorks

Although the rest of the cast is absent from this Summer project, they will have crucial roles to play in Season 3. In the short trailer, we get a shocking glimpse at Loid Forger’s childhood, who grew up during the devastating war between Westalis and Ostania. The series will shed light on his tragic past and what led him to become a spy. As someone who saw the horrors of the war, it’s no surprise that Loid wants nothing more than to stop such a tragedy from happening again. However, there’s more to his past than it seems, and it’s going to be heartbreaking.

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio / CloverWorks

The upcoming season will fully adapt the WISE Arc, with Loid’s backstory explored in greater detail than ever. Additionally, Season 3 will also adapt the Red Circus and the Mole Hunt Arcs from the manga. We will get to know more about the Desmond family, which is crucial for Loid to succeed in the biggest mission of his career. Although he has met his primary target, Donovan Desmond, in the first season’s finale, the mission has barely made any progress so far. Loid has all but given up on Anya becoming an Imperial Scholar, and the Friendship Scheme is also getting nowhere.

However, no matter the challenges ahead of them, Anya has a knack for helping her parents without so much as dropping any hint of her true abilities. The first season was released in two parts, comprising 25 episodes in total. Meanwhile, the second season consisted of only 12 episodes. The studio hasn’t confirmed which pattern Spy x Family Season 3 will follow, so it can’t be determined if it will also adapt the Term Finals Arc during its initial run on Crunchyroll.

H/T: Spy x Family official handle on X