Spy x Family Highlights Anya and Damian’s Cutest Moment in New Promo

While most fans are rooting for the Loid and Yor ship to sail, Spy x Family’s true cutest ship is arguably Anya and Damian. Even with the revelation of Henry and Martha’s tragic star-crossed love story, Anya and Damian’s adorable interactions make it impossible not to love the ship. In fact, seeing Anya and Damian end up together when they’re older might just be one of the biggest things fans are looking forward to at the end of the series, and who can blame them when the anime makes every shared moment between them so much cuter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Luckily, Spy x Family’s anime is set to make a return with Season 3 this October, and with plenty more adorable Anya and Damian moments in the upcoming story arc. That said, while fans wait for Season 3, Spy x Family has decided to use this time to remind fans of one of the cutest moments between Anya and Damian from Season 2, the unforgettable battle over the “Pastry of Knowledge.”

Spy x Family Hypes Anya and Damian’s Return in Season 3

As part of the series’ recently launched summer promotional campaign, Spy x Family’s official anime account on X shared a clip of Season 2 Episode 4 of the anime, reminding fans of one of Anya and Damian’s cutest moments. The episode sees Damian, Anya, Ewen, Emile, and Becky play a game of Old Maid to help decide who will get the macarons rumored to turn all who eat them into Imperial Scholars. On the verge of defeat, thanks to her horrible poker face, Anya begins to tear up, tugging on Damian’s heartstrings and leading him to intentionally let Anya win by picking the losing card.

From Anya’s meltworthy expressions to Damian’s flustered reactions, this remains one of the best interactions between the two who are otherwise always at odds with each other. Having said that, there’s plenty more where that came from in Season 3 of Spy x Family, especially in the upcoming Red Circus Arc, which sees Anya and Damian bond under the most unexpected circumstances. While it may be a while until Damian can be honest with himself about his feelings, and Anya can learn to read Damian’s true feelings under his thoughts, there’s no doubt that this ship was made to sail someday. If anything, the recent progress between Yor and Loid in Spy x Family’s manga hints there may be hope for Anya and Damian as well.

Source: @spyfamily_anime on X.