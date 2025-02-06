Spy x Family Fans Suspect Anya’s Backstory Is More Tragic Than Ever

Spy x Family‘s latest chapter, though short, has singlehandedly sent fans into orbit with the first-ever appearance of Anya’s biological mother, sparking countless theories about what could have happened to her. The hub of many of these theories and discussions is Spy x Family‘s subreddit page, where many speculate that Anya’s backstory could be far darker than anyone could have anticipated, potentially even giving Loid’s backstory a run for its money.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though Chapter 111 provides only a brief glimpse of Anya’s mother, keen-eyed fans have already spotted one little detail that could be a huge giveaway about Anya and her mother’s backstory. As one of the top posts on Spy x Family‘s subreddit this week by u/Electronic-Video-496 astutely points out, both Anya and her mother appear to be wearing hospital gowns as indicated by the ties in the back, hinting that there’s much more to Anya’s backstory than meets the eye.

Spy x Family‘s New Anya Reveal Sparks Concern Among Fans

Despite being such a central part of the story, little is known so far about Anya’s origins and her days at the unnamed research facility, much less about her parents. However, with the recent revelation that Donovan could also have the same ability as Anya and the latest chapter giving fans a teasing glimpse of Anya’s mother, this could very well be the beginning of an arc centered around Anya’s backstory, finally giving fans the answers they’ve always wanted. Though the hospital gowns are precious little to go off by themselves, this hasn’t stopped fans from coming up with many intriguing theories.

“Probably what all the lab subjects wore,” reads the top comment under the above Reddit post, reflecting a common sentiment that both Anya and her mother were likely part of the research experiment that conferred Anya (and maybe even Donovan) her powers. The idea that the mother-daughter duo were both experimented on paints quite a dark picture of Anya’s origins.

“OH NO NO NO NO NO. I DO NOT LIKE THE DIRECTION THIS IS GOING,” reads another, very frantic comment under the post which accurately sums up the general reaction to the idea that Anya’s mother was also a research subject.

Another popular post on Spy x Family‘s subreddit page presents another equally dark theory about Anya’s mother. The post by u/fourangers reads, “Considering that Anya’s biological mother talked about birds and freedom, maybe she managed to escape but wasn’t able to escape with her daughter?”

The post goes on to speculate that perhaps Anya’s mother could be alive. However, several comments under the post are of the opinion that Anya’s mother is most likely dead, with one Reddit user in particular presenting one very interesting theory:

“I think it’s more likely her mom died helping her escape. I always had trouble believing Anya could escape at such a young age on her own, but this could explain it.”

“Mom in anime? Yeah she’s 100% dead,” states another rather hilarious comment, pointing out the running trend in anime of killing off a character’s parents.

While it hasn’t been confirmed whether Anya’s biological mother is alive or not, the theory that she may have helped Anya escape does make logical sense, given how young and naive Anya would have been at the time.

“Judging from Anya’s crying reaction in the interview, I’d say she is dead. My theory is that probably Anya has witnessed her mom dying too that’s why she ran away,” states another comment under the post.

WIT Studio/CloverWorks

As this commenter points out, having to watch her mother die or sacrifice herself to ensure her escape would wonderfully explain why Anya immediately burst into tears when asked about her biological mother at the start of the series. That said, it is also possible that Anya barely remembers her at all, judging by the fact that the chapter does not reveal Anya’s mother’s face at all.

Nonetheless, only time will tell what Spy x Family has in store for Anya and whether Tatsuya Endo plans to break and stomp on fans’ hearts yet again with another tragic origin story.

Spy x Family is available to read on Manga Plus and Viz Media.