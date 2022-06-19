Spy x Family Reveals Anya's Biggest Save Yet

Spy x Family is setting the stage for its big midseason finale, and the penultimate episode of the first cour for the series has revealed Anya Forger's biggest save in the anime yet! The anime taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga franchise was the biggest premiere of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, but it will be officially ending its first slate of episodes with just one more entry before it takes a break for the Summer and returns for new episodes this Fall. That means these final episodes will be setting up the Forger Family for the rest of the season.

The newest episode of the series kicked off the final arc of the first half of Spy x Family's opening season, and with it has rejoined Anya making her way through Eden Academy as she continues to try an earn a Stella Star in order to help her father's Operation Strix mission move forward. When she and Loid's first attempt doesn't work out, Anya soon ends up being at just the right place at the right time with a very important save as she helps a young boy from drowning unnoticed. Check it out below as spotted by @hourlysxf on Twitter:

anya’s a hero for saving someone’s life 💗 pic.twitter.com/9t8q9PoPhN — hourly sxf (@hourlysxf) June 18, 2022

Episode 11 of Spy x Family sees Anya failing to help out at a nearby facility despite trying her hardest at all of her volunteer tasks, but soon she overhears the thoughts of a young boy who had fallen into a nearby pool. Not wanting to alert anyone about, she fakes the fact that she wanted to go swimming in order to run towards the boy and jump into save him. She's not strong enough to reach him, but soon Loid jumps in as well and both the boy and Anya are saved by it. Anya even earns a Stella star for her troubles, and finds out her powers can be used for good too.

If you wanted to catch Spy x Family before it ends for the midseason, you can check it out with Crunchyroll (in both Japanese and English audio). They describe Spy x Family as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

How do you feel about Anya's big save? What are you hoping to see in the final episode of the Spring season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!