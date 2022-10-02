Spy x Family Introduces a New Esper

Spy x Family is finally back in action with new episodes as part of the jam packed Fall 2022 anime schedule, and the midseason premiere got things off with a bang with the introduction of a new esper to the series! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series debuted the first half of its first season earlier this Spring, and it really took off with fans to the point that now fans can't wait to see the second half of the season this Fall. It's already fulfilling that promise with a major new introduction shaking things up for Anya Forger!

Spy x Family's midseason premiere has kicked off a new mission for the Forger Family as all three members suddenly found themselves wrapped up in a new assassination plot. Using dogs to take down their target, it's revealed that one of these dogs actually came from a secret government program that gave it special powers. When Anya and this dog meet for the first time, the two have a major psychic connection that lets Anya know that there's another being out there with powers like her:

anya meeting bond for the first time! pic.twitter.com/bKjyK8C2DR — hourly sxf (@hourlysxf) October 1, 2022

This dog has yet to become a full member of the Forger Family in the anime, but it's a character fans have been waiting since the end of the first half of the season. Her ability to read its mind allows her to figure out that the dog can see into the future when she realizes that the dog sees a future in which he meets the Forger Family. It's explained during the episode that this dog was part of a top secret project known as "Project Apple" in which the government did all sorts of horrible experiments to give animals new abilities.

This will continue to develop over the course of the rest of the season as this new Forger Family member meets the rest of the family in due time. You can now find the series' currently available episodes streaming with Crunchyroll, and they tease the series as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

