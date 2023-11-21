Spy x Family Code: White Drops First Character Promo

Spy x Family has taken the anime world by storm, not just thanks to its wildly popular television series but thanks to the upcoming arrival of its first feature-length film on the silver screen. Spy x Family Code: White will arrive in theaters next month in Japan and has released a new trailer focusing on Loid and Anya in the upcoming adventure. With the series still releasing new episodes as a part of its second season, 2023 has been quite the year for the Forger Family.

Spy x Family Code: White won't be based on a previous story that has been featured in the spy franchise's manga and/or anime adaptation previously. While this might be an entirely new story for the franchise, it was forged by series creator Tatsuya Endo, which should put some anime fans' minds at ease. The film will hit Japanese theaters on December 22nd, and is promising to give the Forgers a task that leaves the world's fate hanging in the balance.

Spy x Family Code: White Trailer

Spy x Family has seen two of the biggest anime studios collaborating on bringing the adventures of Loid, Yor, Anya, and Bond to life. In the past, CloverWorks has made a name for itself with the likes of The Promised Neverland and Fairy Tail, while the studio's partner, Wit, is responsible for the first three seasons of Attack on Titan and the Ranking of Kings to name a few.

While the film is hitting theaters in Japan next month, North American fans will have to wait until 2024 to check out the Forgers' first silver screen adventure. Crunchyroll, which is bringing the movie to the West, has released an official description for Code: White that reads as such, "He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!"

Will you be heading to theaters to catch Spy x Family's first foray on the sliver screen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Forger family.