Spy x Family Creator Sends Heartwarming New Years Message to the Fans

Spy x Family has become a juggernaut in the anime world in almost record time. Following the first two seasons and an original movie that have followed the Forger family through thick and thin, the shonen franchise has already confirmed that the third season will begin next year. To say the least, CloverWorks and Wit are seeing big returns on their anime investment on the screen but creator Tatsuya Endo is the real winner when all is said and done. Still working on the manga that has become his masterpiece, Endo took to social media once again to share a special message with fans to celebrate the New Year.

To help ring in 2025, Endo shared the following message with fans as he discusses the good and bad of 2024, “This year has been another difficult one, and although it hasn’t been safe, I’ve managed to get through the series somehow. Thank you so much to everyone who gave me such warm support. It was really fun meeting all the fans in person at the autograph session for our 5th anniversary, and I still read all the comments and thoughts about my work. It made me realize once again that I am alive thanks to all of you for your support.”

Will a Spy x Family Hiatus Hit 2025?

While no future Spy x Family hiatus has been confirmed in the series’ manga, Tatsuya Endo touched on the matter while hoping that 2025 would be hiatus-free, “I would feel very frustrated if that connection were to be severed due to a hiatus, but I would like to continue doing my best within my limits while cherishing the work.” End also took the chance to share a new hilarious image of Anya to say goodbye to 2024.

Catch Up With The Forgers

If you want to catch up on Spy x Family’s anime adaptation, both seasons and the movie are available to stream on Crunchyroll. If instead you want to dive into the manga that has been running since 2019, you can read the misadventures of Loid, Yor, Anya, and Bond on the Viz Manga App. If you want more incentive as to why Spy x Family has become such a hit, Crunchyroll has a breakdown of the series that continues to take the anime world by storm that reads as such,

“World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he’ll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife’s a deadly assassin, and neither of them knows each other’s identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who’s a telepath!”

