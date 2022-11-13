Spy x Family Episode 19 Poster Released

Spy x Family has made quite the name for itself since the series hit TV earlier this year. At the start of 2022, the world was introduced to the Forger Family, and it did not take long for Anya to become an icon of the people. Now, season one is carrying on with its last few episodes through the new year, and we have been given a first look at episode 19.

As you can see below, the poster highlights Yor and Anya, so we're about to get some mother-daughter bonding. In this shot, you can see Yor lurching forward in a dash while in her civilian clothes. With a sack in hand, Yor seems to be on a mission, and Anya's portrait in the background suggests the task has something to do with the girl.

Spy x Family Episode 19 Key Visual pic.twitter.com/2y4Uqg4MmA — SPY x FAMILY🔎 (@_SpyFamily_) November 12, 2022

Of course, fans will check in on this duo soon as Spy x Family puts out new episodes each week. This big release will go live on Saturday, November 19th over on Crunchyroll. You can watch all of Spy x Family there or on Hulu if you need to catch up. And as usual, Viz Media oversees the manga in the United States. You can read up on the ongoing manga through the Shonen Jump app or even Manga Plus if you'd like.

Want to know more about Spy x Family? You can read up on the series and all its details as follows: "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think of this new look at Spy x Family? Are you loving season one so far...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.