Spy x Family Shares First Look at Episode 2

Of the many new series introduced during 2022’s spring anime season, Spy x Family is pulling away to become one of the biggest as the story of the Forger family is resonating amongst anime fans all over the world. While the first episode introduced us to Loid and Anya Forger, the second is set to introduce the third major player of the family in Yor, aka the “Thorn Princess”. While Loid is a master spy and Anya is a telepath, Yor holds a wild secret of her own.

While the premiere episode of the anime adaptation introduced both Loid Forger and his newly adopted daughter, Anya, there is one key player that has yet to appear in Yor, the “Thorn Princess”. Set to be the mother of this fake family, Yor is one of the greatest assassins in the world, making her a wild addition to a family that already consists of a master spy and a young girl with the ability to read peoples’ minds. While Yor is definitely a stone-cold killer, there’s more to this assassin than meets the eye, as viewers will see in the second episode of the popular anime adaptation.

Twitter User KaiKaiKitan shared these four new stills from the next episode of Spy x Family, giving fans a closer look at the Thorn Princess as she finds herself wrapped in the story of the Forger family while simultaneously hiding her status as one of the best killers that the world has ever seen:

If you haven’t dived into this hilarious new series, Crunchyroll offered an official description of Spy x Family, which is currently streaming on the platform:

“Everyone has a part of themselves they cannot show to anyone else. At a time when all nations of the world were involved in a fierce war of information happening behind closed doors, Ostania and Westalis had been in a state of cold war against one another for decades. The Westalis Intelligence Services’ Eastern-Focused Division (WISE) sends their most talented spy, “Twilight,” on a top-secret mission to investigate the movements of Donovan Desmond, the chairman of Ostania’s National Unity Party, who is threatening peace efforts between the two nations.”

