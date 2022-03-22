Spy x Family Reaches New Sale Milestone Ahead of Its Anime Debut

Spy x Family is quite an original premise within the realm of anime, following the spy known as Twilight as he ventures toward a new mission that throws him quite the curveball. Needing to assemble a faux-family in order to accomplish his task, Cloverworks and Wit Studio are teaming up to begin the first season of the anime adaptation this April. Before the first episodes arrive, it seems that fans are looking to dive into the story via its manga, with some major sales being shared for the series.

Spy x Family first hit the scene in 2019, created by mangaka Tatsuya Endo and documenting the story of the world-renowned spy known as Twilight. With a new mission requiring that the master of espionage assemble a family of his own, he finds an unexpected wife and daughter, with the former being a deadly assassin and the latter having the ability to read others’ minds. While the adventures can often be deadly serious, the series also excels at the amount of humor that is told through this hilarious scenario.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter Outlet WSJ_Manga shared the big news that Spy x Family currently has 15 million copies of its manga in circulation, proving that there are plenty of anime fans that are looking to experience the story of this idiosyncratic family before they receive an anime adaptation from the major anime studios of Cloverworks and Wit:

SPYxFAMILY has reached 15.000.000 copies in circulation. pic.twitter.com/O9DrHa9IUw — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) March 21, 2022

If you have yet to experience the strange, hilarious story of a family that consists of a master spy, trained assassin, and young telepath, Viz Media offered the following official description for the property that is Spy x Family:

“Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head!

Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn’t know is that the wife he’s chosen is an assassin and the child he’s adopted is a telepath!”

Are you prepared for Spy x Family to arrive on April 9th? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of spies and assassins.