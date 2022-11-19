Spy x Family Celebrates Episode 20 With Special Poster

Spy x Family is now continuing through the second half of its debut anime season, and the series is celebrating Episode 20 of the anime with a special new poster! With the adaptation continuing through Tatsuya Endo's original manga, the latest string of episodes now airing this Fall are highlighting how the manga succeeded with a string of slice of life missions in the Forger Family's new shared lives together. This has been especially true in the second half, and that's the case with the newest episode of the anime airing this week too as it takes on two small adventures.

These slice of life, smaller missions have been highlighting the characters and how they bounce off of one another, but also have been sure to drop some key new details for future adventures. Episode 20 continues this trend as Anya sees how her super spy father, Loid, carries on his work in secret, but also introduces a new main character to the series that we will get to see bounce off of Loid and the others in the future too. Check out the special poster for Spy x Family Episode 20 below:

It's "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day" in SPY x FAMILY!! pic.twitter.com/Q934TvGjZT — SPY x FAMILY EN (@spyfamily_en) November 19, 2022

How to Watch Spy x Family Episode 20

Episode 20 of Spy x Family is titled "Investigate the General Hospital / Decipher the Perplexing Code" and you can now find the episode streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the episode as such, "Anya has to write a report about an occupation she's interested in, so she ends up going to Loid's place of work, Berlint General Hospital. As soon as Loid was out of sight, Anya starts to explore! Anya becomes very interested in deciphering codes after seeing it done in her spy cartoon, so she makes her own code and sends Loid and the others secret messages. Will they be able to crack the codes?!"

You can find the rest of Spy x Family's anime run now streaming with Crunchyroll as well, and they tease the entire series as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

How have you been liking the second half of Spy x Family's first season so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!