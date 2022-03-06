Spy x Family Announces Release Date with Brand-New Poster

Spy x Family is about to become your new obsession. While the manga carries on its top-tier missions, Spy x Family is just about ready to make its plunge into television. It won’t be much longer before its first season goes live, and fans admit the show will be one of this year’s most anticipated. And now, a special poster has gone live with a vital piece of info fans can’t afford to miss!

As you can see below, Spy x Family put out a new poster ahead of season one, and it has dished some important details about the series. Spy x Family will make its big premiere in Japan on April 9th. And when it comes to streaming, you will be able to find it on Crunchyroll.

For fans curious about the show itself, WIT Studio and CloverWorks are tackling Spy x Family as a co-production. Its first season will run for two cours, so fans can expect 20+ episodes from this big debut. And of course, Spy x Family is still being serialized under Shonen Jump, so even more content is being released weekly.

If you are not familiar with Spy x Family, the series is penned by Tatsuya Endo. You can check out its full synopsis below for any other details! And when you decide to check out this best-seller, you can find it over on Manga Plus or Viz Media’s digital vault.

“Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head!

Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn’t know is that the wife he’s chosen is an assassin and the child he’s adopted is a telepath!”

