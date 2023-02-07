Spy x Family Takes Anya's Friendship Scheme to Next Level

Spy x Family has wrapped up a major arc in the manga where Anya Forger and the rest of her Eden Academy classmates were stuck in a deadly hostage situation, and the newest chapter of the series made to sure to take her friendship scheme with Damien Desmond to the next level! With the previous chapter of the series seeing Anya and the others escape safely from the hijacking threat (thanks to Anya interfering as much as she can through the use of her psychic abilities), now the students are reuniting with their families as they finally decompress from such an intense situation.

With the newest chapter of the series revealing the immediate fallout of the Eden Academy children's rescue, it's revealed that both Anya and Damien had been awarded Stella Stars thanks to their bravery in the situation. This gets Anya thinking back to the day of the incident, and it's here that for a brief moment her friendship scheme actually pays off and she becomes a full friend with Damien. But it's already going to be more complicated from here on out.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Are Anya and Damien Finally Friends?

Chapter 75 of Spy x Family reveals that Anya and Damien were two of the last students left waiting for their parents to come pick them up. It's here that Damien reflects on his own actions (and the fact he held Anya's hand during the endeavor), and apologies to Anya for giving her so much trouble despite the fact she was so brave. It's here that Anya compliments him instead and says he was also super cool too for volunteering his own life to save hers. Noting that it was a "hero move," Damien gets embarassed.

Saying it's nothing more than what friends do for each other, Anya realizes that her scheme has finally paid off and then immediately invites herself over to his house to meet his parents. It's here that Damien then brushes her off once more because he believes she's only trying to cash in on the Desmond name. So it's one step forward, and one huge step back. It's not the only thing Anya needs to worry about as Damien's mother Melinda is also hiding a major secret from her son.

It's quite a lot to explore for the Desmond Family in the coming chapters, and Anya really needs to cement their friendship to make it work. How do you feel about Anya and Damien's current status? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!