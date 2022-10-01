Spy x Family Debuts New Season One Ending: Watch

Spy x Family has come back to screens with new episodes as part of the opening week of new anime coming over the course of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, and its midseason premiere has revealed a new ending theme sequence for the series! The debut anime adaptation taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series initially premiered earlier this year and took over much of the conversation surrounding the anime world this Spring, and now the series has returned for the second half of its first season together with a ton of new anime now showing off their plans for the next few months.

Previously releasing the new opening theme sequence for the second half of the season ahead of the series' return, Spy x Family has now made its official midseason premiere for the Fall season. That means we have not only gotten to see the new opening theme in action, but the new ending theme as well. The new ending theme is titled "Shikisai" as performed by yama, and you can check out the creditless version of the ED as shared by TOHO Animation below:

Spy x Family is back up and running with new episodes, and you can now find the series (along with the first 13 episodes of the season) streaming with Crunchyroll. An English dubbed release for the second half of the season will be launched at a later date, and Crunchyroll officially teases Spy x Family as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

With the series now leading the charge for returning franchises this Fall, it's already gotten off to a huge start as the schedule is going to be one of the most packed of the year overall.