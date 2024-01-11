New Spy x Family Teaser Supports Popular Anya Fan Theory

Spy x Family ended 2023 by releasing its first-ever feature-length film to Japanese theaters in Spy x Family CODE: White. On top of its theatrical debut, both the Forgers' manga and anime adaptation are running strong as Loid, Yor, Anya, and Bond continue their quest to stop the world from going to war. In the manga's past, hints have been revealed as to what Anya's true name and backstory might be, and creator Tatsuya Endo might just be ready to reveal new details about everyone's favorite anime psychic.

Anya made her debut in the first chapter, and anime episode, of Spy x Family when Loid needed to adopt a daughter from an orphanage to complete his spy mission as Twilight. When she first hit the anime franchise, readers were told nothing of her backstory outside of the fact that she had psychic abilities and was desperately trying to find a home for herself. As the franchise has gained popularity, Anya has become something of a mascot for the series, with her telepathic abilities allowing her to know the secrets of her adopted father, adopted mother, and their future-reading canine.

Spy x Family: Will Anya's Background Be Revealed

In a recent manga scene, Loid is asking Anya if she remembers her past, potentially meaning that Endo is setting the stage for a backstory reveal. In a previous chapter, a fan theory began to spread that Anya had purposefully misspelled her name as "Ania", as a result of scenes that readers have yet to experience. While Anya's origins remain a mystery, it's clear that her psychic powers came from a source that will have big ramifications on the Forgers' world.

im sure as hell we are gonna get a lot of answers on anya’s past very soon pic.twitter.com/5PDJF2hw1S — laura (@lauuzer) January 7, 2024

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Spy x Family's manga, it can currently be found on the Shonen Jump app. Here's how the app describes the runaway hit, "World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet-pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

What are your predictions when it comes to Anya's past? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Forger family.