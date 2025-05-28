Spy x Family’s New One-Sided Rivalry Isn’t Backing Down

The ongoing arc in the Spy x Family manga begins with Anya’s new term. The story is one step closer to unraveling a lot of mysteries in the Term Break Arc, only for them to take a side step while Yor’s new mission commences. So far, the only known assassins from the Garden were Yor and Matthew. The Garden is an unofficial assassin group doing the dirty work from the shadows in hopes of maintaining the fragile peace between Ostania and Westalis. Their main task is to get rid of the traitors by any means necessary. Because of the nature of their jobs, they use code names and live among ordinary citizens in order to avoid arousing suspicion.

Chapter 115 of the manga introduces two new members of the Garden, Hemlock, and Gympie, with the former being unusually hostile towards Yor. While Yor has absolutely no interest in him, Hemlock doesn’t leave a chance to attack her or make snide remarks. However, he is still professional enough to lend her a hand as a colleague – or so we thought. Since each assassin in the Garden works for the same cause, it’s not a surprise if they are assigned the same mission as a team. Yor and Matthew have worked together before, so the Shopkeeper trusts them with another critical mission in the ongoing arc. Since they needed another member to go with them, Hemlock volunteered to help them out. Nonetheless, no one could’ve figured out that Hemlock had another plan all along.

Shueisha

Yor’s Colleague Is Making Her Mission More Difficult With One-Sided Rivalry

The latest mission takes Yor and her colleagues to Southwest Ostania, where they have to deal with the numerous poachers targeting a rare species, Miteran elk. The poaching happens near the border, which means the targets have easy access to the West, where they do illegal business. Not only that, but a portion of the forests are demilitarized zones between the East and West and could cause friction between the two nations. The Shopkeeper wants to do everything he can to put an end to the poaching business. While the poachers aren’t strong, there’s strength in numbers. Which is why he sent three assassins without noticing Hemlock’s ulterior motives.

In Chapter 116, he acts normally with Yor and Matthew throughout the journey and even asks them questions about their marital lives. Later, after confirming he’s allowed to kill the poachers except for their leader, he tries to make a bet with Yor about who gets to kill the most people. As expected, Yor refuses him without a single thought. He shows exceptional skills against the poachers, as expected from a member of the Garden.

Unfortunately, when Yor is distracted by trying to get the Miteran elk near the water, he attacks her from behind, just like he did in Chapter 115. His reason is simple: no rules specify he’s not allowed to kill the Thorn Princess. The chapter ends with a menacing look on his face, but Yor hasn’t done anything yet to accept him as her rival.