Squid Game Season 3 Promo Hypes Gi-hun’s Final Confrontation

Netflix has shared a new key image for the third season of Squid Game, foreshadowing what viewers can expect for the final set of episodes of the worldwide phenomenon. The second season had lead protagonist Seong Gi-hun trapped in another set of deadly games made for the viewing pleasure of rich benefactors. Gi-hun spends the majority of the season trying to get the Front Man, the mysterious overseer of the games. Squid Game Season 2 became another international hit, becoming one of Netflix’s most-watched seasons of television ever. The popularity of Squid Game has led to a surplus of merchandise and spin-offs, including Squid Game: The Challenge.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead for Squid Game Season 2!

At the end of Season 2, Gi-hun convinced a small group of players to start an uprising within the games, stealing guns from the guards and attempting to make their way to the control center. However, his uprising failed, and most of Gi-hun’s allies were gunned down, including his lifelong friend Park Jung-bae. Gi-hun himself is spared but captured by Hwang In-ho, known as the Front Man, who integrated himself into the games as Player 001. The new promo for Squid Game Season 3 shows the aftermath of Gi-hun’s failed uprising, with him handcuffed to one of the bunk beds on the main floor for players, blood visible on his shoulders. A shadowy figure looms over him as Gi-hun looks at them with a defeated look.

Squid Game Season 3 Promo Hints at Gi-hun’s Front Man Reckoning

The shadowy figure is hinted to be the Front Man, but considering the way the image is shot, the figure could also just be one of the guards. Front Man has been impersonating an average player in the games, copying the same trick Oh Il-nam pulled in the first season. He formed a false bond with Gi-hun and his group, aiding them in the games while also taunting them behind their backs. If it is the Front Man in the promo image, he could be confronting Gi-hun to gloat about his failed uprising that led to the deaths of his biggest allies. Gi-hun never discovered Player 001 was the Front Man in Season 2, despite his suspicions, so the promo image could be the Front Man revealing the truth to him.

Squid Game Season 2 only covered three of the six games players are supposed to participate in. Viewers already assume the last three games will make up the majority of the third season, which will be the final one for the show. Watchers also speculated that given Gi-hun’s survival, the character will still play the remaining games. With Gi-hun back in the main player room against his will, the key image heavily suggests he will play the remaining games against his will. Gi-hun has thus far survived nine games in the series, does he have any chance of surviving the remaining three?